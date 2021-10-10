UMD Men’s Hockey: Biondi’s Game Winner Gives Bulldogs Series Sweep to Bemidji State





Biondi, who had only scored two goals as a freshman a year ago, scored his first winning goal with 9:50 left to give UMD a season opening for the Beavers after a 4-2 win on Friday in Bemidji. Biondi started the attack himself by picking up the puck on the center ice and backhanding it over the blue line to junior wing Quinn Olson, who was down the boards. Olson then served Biondi, who was open in the middle. Yes, it felt good, Biondi said of his game winner. I just ripped it and luckily it went in. The Bulldogs and Beavers exchanged goals in the second period, scoring within 31 seconds of each other to break the scoreless draw and ensure there was no repeat of the 0-0 battle between the two teams on October 14, 2017 in Duluth. Kobe Roth, fifth-year senior wing, scored on UMD’s third power play of the second period and buried a feed by senior captain Noah Cates to give UMD the short edge. However, BSU reacted quickly shortly afterwards when senior wing Alex Ierullo was able to dodge a Bulldog block and slide the puck past UMD junior goalkeeper Ryan Fanti. Roth, who later had to race back on lap two to perform a dive poke check on a Bemidji breakaway after getting caught up in the rush, said UMD didn’t have its best game on Saturday, but the team held on and got the win. It’s never easy to beat someone, it’s never easy to win in college hockey on Saturday, Roth said. The first two games it’s great to get two wins. That’s how you want to start. Ryan Fanti of Minnesota Duluth holds his post firmly as he makes a save during the Bulldogs’ win over Bemidji State on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Fanti, who got the start on Saturday after sophomore Zach Stejskal made 18 saves on 20 shots on Friday, finished Saturday with 15 saves on 16 shots. Fanti was aggressive playing the puck outside the crease on Saturday, putting him in some tricky situations that reminded coach Scott Sandelin of another former UMD goalkeeper who used to wander off the fold to play the puck Alex Stalock. Yes, we had a few scary moments there, little Stalock moments, Sandelin said. I’m sure Coach (Brant) Nicklin will have some discussions about that. At the end of the day (Fanti) conceded only one goal. It was good. I’m glad they both went in, I’m glad they both won, so it’s good to be moving forward. Ryan Fanti (39) of Minnesota Duluth makes a save during the second period against Bemidji State on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune Box score Minnesota Duluth 0-1-12 State of Bemidji 0-1-01 First period No scoring. Second period 1. UMD, Kobe Roth (Noah Cates, Casey Gilling), 12:35 (pp) 2. BSU, Alex Ierullo (Kyle Looft), 13:06 Third period 3. UMD, Blake Biondi (Quinn Olson), 10:10 saves Gavin Enright, BSU, 27; Ryan Fanti, UMD, 15. power game BSU 0-3; UMD 1-4. Sanctions BSU 6-12; UMD 5-10.

