Golf plays final fall event in Purdue on Monday-Tuesday





Score live MIWAUKEE The Marquette University men’s golf team will conclude the fall season on Monday, October 11 and Tuesday, October 12 at the Purdue Fall Invitational at Kampen Golf Course in West Lafayette, Indiana. THE EVENT MU is in a field of 12 teams in addition to Northern Illinois, Purdue, Indiana, Kent State, Miami, Cincinnati, Ball State, Illinois State, Eastern Michigan and Toledo. The Golden Eagles will play 36 holes on Monday, with the first round kicking off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Tuesday’s third round kicks off with a 9:30am shotgun start THE COURSE The Kampen Course, a Pete Dye design, is an 18-hole, par-72 links-style championship golf course with large greens, fairways and bent-grass tees. The layout will challenge golfers of all levels with huge sand bunkers, native grasslands, ponds and a natural celery swamp. Kampen offers five sets of tees, with the championship tees playing over 7,400 yards and the forward tees at 5,300 yards. Kampen has been rated one of the best collegiate courses in the country and has been awarded 4.5 stars on Golf Digest’s “Places to Play”. Kampen gets high marks for being ranked as one of the most difficult golf courses in Indiana. The course has also played a number of prestigious collegiate and public tournaments, such as the 2000 Men’s Big Ten Championship, the 2003 Women’s NCAA Championship, the 2004 Indiana Open, the 2005 Women’s Western Amateur, and the 2008 Men’s NCAA Championship. The track is named in honor of Emerson Kampen and his support of Purdue Athletics. The statue of Mr. Kampen overlooks the first tee. THE SETUP

U.S. 1-5: Hunter Eichhorn , Max Lyons , Nicholas Gospel , Tyler Leach , Bhoom Sima-Aree

INDIVIDUAL: Aidan Lafferty Eichhorn is coming off a pair of top-5 finishes after finishing fifth on Monday at the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegate in Sugar Grove, Illinois. He shot 6-under-par (69-69-72210) in the 14th top-five finish of his career. It was also the 12th time he scored three rounds of par-or-better in one tournament. Sima-Aree led the Golden Eagles in Monday’s final round at Rich Harvest Farms with a 4-under 68 and closed the tournament tied for 26th place. It was the first time he shot a collegiate round in the 1960s. All six Marquette golfers finished the event at Rich Harvest Farms with final rounds of par-or-better and the MU lineup finished fifth after finishing second after one round of play. Keep up to date with the Marquette men’s golf program via social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteMGolf) and Instagram (@MarquetteMGolf) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/ MarquetteMGolf).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gomarquette.com/news/2021/10/7/mens-golf-golf-plays-final-fall-event-at-purdue-on-monday-tuesday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos