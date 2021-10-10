De Smet, Watertown leads list of top performers for the week ending October 9

Let’s get one thing straight. This is about two teams that scored 102 points together this week and not about playing favorites.

That’s why the top rated class 9A De Smet, who won 60-7 against Castlewood, and the fifth class, class 11AA Watertown, who lost a 52-42 shootout to this week’s No. 2 Pierre, made the list. of this week’s top high school. football artists.

Drum roll please:

Kalen Garry, De Smet Garry is honestly one of the best athletes in the state. He can do it all and did it against Castlewood by rushing for 173 yards and two scores, pulling in a 22-yard TD pass and returning a punt 65 yards for another score.

Rett Osthus, De Smet The Bulldogs didn’t get enough time to put on bigger numbers, but Osthus caught three passes for 52 yards and scored twice (2 yard runs and 28 yard reception). He also made five tackles.

Colt Wilkinson, De Smet Wilkinson completed six of the nine passes in limited work with two TD passes. He also had a conversion run and eight tackles on defense.

Thomas Aughenbaugh, De Smet The sophomore defensive back also scored points for the Bulldogs by tackling a Castlewood player in the end zone for a safety.

Drew Norberg, Watertown Does 25-for-41 passing for 395 yards and five touchdowns deserve mention? Did we have to ask?

Cole Holden, Watertown The other half of Arrows’ solid passing duo, Holden did it again with nine catches for 274 yards and four touchdowns, all over 30 yards.

Collin Dingsor, Watertown Is it a passing duo or trio? Dingsor’s 36-yard TD reception was part of a night in which he made five catches for 84 yards.

Brock Eitreim, Watertown The defensive lineman recorded one solo tackle, four assists and also blocked a punt.

Ben Althoff, Watertown The Stallion’s linebacker produced eight solo tackles, including two quarterback sacks and seven assists.

Mason Cordell, Watertown Cordell also had a solid game with three solo tackles, six assists and an onside kick recovery.

Hunter Smith, Castlewood The bombed Warriors had a long night against De Smet. Smith capped off with a handy 25-yard interception return for a score.

Sam Hansen, Great Plains Lutheran The Panthers’ bid to make the playoffs likely ended with a homecoming loss to Hitchcock-Tulare, but Hansen went through for 255 yards and two TDs and added a conversion pass as well.

David Sell, Great Plains Lutheran Sell ​​caught one of those scoring passes (a 32-yarder) from Hansen and also made eight tackles in defense.

Caleb Clark, Arlington-Lake Preston The Badgers defeated Deubrook Area for their first win with great help from Clark. He ran for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

Britt Carlson, Arlington-Lake Preston Three other guys scored lightning-fast touchdowns for the Badgers. Carlson had two.

Jace Vomacka, Deubrook region Vomacka played a solid game, passing 171 yards and three touchdowns for the Dolphins.

Devon Landmark, Deubrook Area Landmark caught four passes for 70 yards, including a 6-yard score.

Trey Huber, Clark-Willow Lake Huber passed for a touchdown and ran for two others, including the leading score in the fourth quarter of the Cyclones 20-19 win over Aberdeen Roncalli.

Mitchell Larson, Clark-Willow Lake Larson rushed 12 times for 116 yards and also caught a 37-yard scoring pass.

Cole Brenden, Clark-Willow Lake There weren’t a ton of 100-yard rushers this week. Brenden was one of the group, gaining 107 yards on 17 bins.

Tate Burke, Clark-Willow Lake Burke made four solo tackles and six assists in the win.

Lucas Kannegieter, Clark-Willow Lake More defense for the Cyclones. Kannegieter scored five solo tackles and three assists.

Trey Maaland, Deuel Maaland racked up 226 yards in offense in Deuel’s 42-0 win over Sisseton, found the end zone on a 1-yard dive, threw for three scores and also intercepted two passes on the defense.

Zane Bingham, Deuel Bingham’s night included two catches, one for 48 yards and the other for 44. Both were touchdowns.

Nathan Lovre, Deuel Lovre scored on a 2-yard run, caught a 17-yard TD pass and intercepted two passes in defense.

Ty Lovre, Deuel Lovre added seven tackles, including a quarterback sack for the Cardinals.

Mason Shultz, Sisseton The Redmen didn’t generate much offense, but Shultz made 10 tackles to lead the defense.

Ashton Hanson, Florence-Henry The Fifth Class 9AA Falcons got back on track by beating Elkton-Lake Benton and Hanson put in 186 yards on 17 bins with two touchdowns.

Tegan Sumner, Florence-Henry Sumner passed for 87 yards and a score and also found the end zone on a 1-yard dive.

Ethan Paulson, Florence-Henry Paulson made his mark on both sides of the ball, catching Sumner’s TD pass and leading the Falcons defense with 12 tackles.

Xander Sheehan, Hamlin Sheehan threw the lead TD pass at 1:05 to lead the Chargers past Oldham-Ramona-Rutland. It was part of a 19-for-27 run with 319 yards passing and a total of three TD passes.

Luke Fraser, Hamlin Fraser had 130 yards rushing and receiving and three touchdowns, two receiving and one rushing.

Evan Stormo, Hamlin An 18-yard TD pass was part of nine catch, 148-yard receiving night for Stormo.

Quays Krause, Milbank Region The Bulldogs are dealing with some injuries, but Krause was a stable quarterback and had a hand in four touchdowns (one rush and three passes) in a win over Webster Area. He went 10-for-16 and passed for 135 yards.

Karson Weber, Milbank Region Weber caught three passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Sawyer Gauer, Milbank Region Gauer caught five passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Brent Bearman, Webster Region The Bearcats spent a lot of time on defense on Friday and Bearman made the most of it with 10 tackles.

Parker Puetz Sioux Valley The second-rated Class 11B Cossacks won again and Puetz finished 8-for-9, passing 289 yards and three touchdowns.

Damian Danziesen. Sioux Valley Danzeisen made three catches for 143 yards, including a scoring strike for 79 yards.

Carson Christopherson, Sioux Valley Another player with success on offense and defense, he caught two passes for 75 yards and a TD and made 10 tackles.

BoDell Davidson, Britton-Hecla Davidson scored four times, three on runs and another on a kickoff return in a win over Waverly-South Shore. He gained 108 yards rushing on 10 bins and notched 13.5 tackles.

Aiden Fredrickson, Britton-Hecla Fredrickson also scored four touchdowns, rushing for 190 yards and three scores. He also had a kickoff return for another score.

Troy Kneeland, Waverly-South Shore Kneeland threw 160 yards and a touchdown pass for the Coyotes.

Ben Kasuske, Dakota Hills The Grizzlies couldn’t give much offense to a loss to Mobridge-Pollock. Kasuske led the defense with six solo tackles and two assists.

Ben Gutafson, Langford Region Gustafson is doing what he can for the Lions. In a loss to Sully Buttes on Friday, he scored the Lions only TD and combined offense (rushing, passing and receiving) for 169 yards. He also made nine tackles.