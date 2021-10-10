Sports
Barrington, Conant Freshman Strilich Reign at MSL Tournament
Officials essentially turned a scheduled three-day girls tennis tournament in the Mid-Suburban League into a one-day event on Saturday.
Rain had wiped out all the action on Friday, a day after only a handful of games had been played in Hersey, Buffalo Grove and Prospect.
Saturday was, no surprise, packed with decent tennis in damp conditions. Barrington, the champion of the MSL West division, entered the 12-team competition as the firm favorite to successfully defend his title, and the fillies did just that: capture 5 of the 7 flying championships, including a sweep of the 4 doubles brackets.
But the day belonged to Conant freshman Katie Strilich, the No. 3 seed in the No. 1 singles bracket. The modest, stable, clambering, stylish, smart Cougar solved the second and first seeded players en route to the coveted crown.
Strilich (22-3) defeated second-seeded Emma Tatar van Schaumburg 7-5, 6-3 in a semifinal and defeated first-seeded Sonal Matta van Fremd 6-4, 6-4 in the final.
“It came down to the strength of Katie’s mental game,” said Conant coach Matt Marks, who, like several other league coaches, had no recollection of a Cougar ever winning a No. 1 singles title at the MSL. tournament. “She was solid all day, in control.
“You see her playing, and it’s easy to see she knows what she’s doing there.”
No point embodied Strilich, the tough foe to crack, better than the set point in the first set against Matta. Matta ripped deep shot after deep shot, with heavy topspin, and Strilich rushed to track down each from way past the baseline.
Strilich resorted to a lob once to extend the point and blocked another to stay alive for a few more seconds. Triples die in the gloves of super field players; points are lost when Strilich makes an effort to return apparent winners.
“I tried to be consistent and attack whenever I got the chance,” said Strilich.
“Katie played well and was on her game the entire game,” said Matta, one of the top doubles players (with senior partner Gracie Ha) in the state. “She continued to respond well to my shots.”
Barrington, meanwhile, played well, period. Again. Coach Heather Graham had her fillies meet in the parking lot near the school on Saturday, at 6:15 a.m., for a gymnastics session. They jumped in the dark. They did arm circles. They did bird tipping.
Then they flew to another MSL title, thanks mainly to the doubles titles of Amani Alvi/Priya Shah (No. 1), Abby Carl/Olivia Paik (No. 2), Nurayn Khan/Stephanie Espino (No. 3) and Lauren Bischof / Alina Khan (No. 4).
Filly senior Ayisha Patel defeated Prospect junior Kate Seyer in the No. 3 singles final, and freshman helmsman Caitlin Kavanagh added a second try to Fremd’s Ma at No. 2 singles.
In the No. 1 doubles final, Alvi/Shah Prospect’s perennial senior duo Natalie Katsoras/Katherine Doyle survived 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-5 (super tiebreak). The Knights finished with a silver and a pair of bronze medals – all at No. 1 doubles – at MSL tournaments.
Shah’s base game and Alvi’s chips and loads and poachers proved too formidable on Saturday.
“Two hours of tennis, it’s 4-4 in the super tiebreaker — doesn’t get much closer than that,” said Prospect coach Mike McColaugh. “It came down to what happened in the last five minutes.”
Barrington amassed 54 points, 10 for runner-up and MSL East champion Prospect, who appeared in 4 finals on Saturday. Conant, with an impressive 7 top-4 finishes, was third with 43 points, followed by Fremd (37), Hersey (25), Buffalo Grove (22), Palatine (16), Rolling Meadows (15), Schaumburg (11) , Elk Grove (10), Hoffman Estates (9) and Wheeling (1).
Other top-3 results included EG’s Peyton Oda (3rd, No. 1 singles); Conant’s Riya Jain/Nirali Patel (3rd, No. 1 doubles); Conant’s Mihika Jalwadi/Sadhana Viswanathan (2nd, No. 3 double); Cassie Voicu of Prospect (3rd, No. 2 singles); Hanna Boehm of BG (3rd, No. 3 singles); Hannah Pescaro/Lucy Nunez of Prospect (2nd, No. 2 doubles); Fremd’s Ifra Baig/Eliza Rybka (3rd, No. 2 doubles); Prospect’s Zoe Klicker/Amelia Grave (3rd, No. 3 doubles); Olivia Macina/Christina Ukkan of Prospect (2nd, No. 4 doubles); and Conant’s Clara Morgan/Juliana Dugo) (3rd, No. 4 doubles).
Tournament host and Hersey coach Sharon Meintzer received a fourth-place finish from Georgia Trakas/Easha Patel at number 4 in doubles.
