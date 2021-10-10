Boston College Men’s Hockey Beats Holy Cross 5-1





The Boston College men’s hockey team used a dominant first bout to beat Holy Cross 5-1 to win the Ice Breaker Tournament. After an up-and-down performance against Quinnipiac on Friday night, this was a game the Eagles controlled from the start and postponed quite early to take their first official win of the season. BC came quickly on the board for the second night in a row when Brandon Kruse scored his first goal as an eagle just 23 seconds into the game. Kruse, a transfer from Bowling Green, sent home a great pass from Marshall Warren into a wide open net to give BC the elad in the first team of the match. Warren followed up his assist with a goal just two minutes later with a great shot from a tight angle. Holy Cross was forced to time out at just 2:25 in an attempt to calm things down, but a long shot from Marc McLaughlin found its way through traffic and into the net to make it 3-0. McLaughlin scored his second goal of the game with about eight minutes left in the period, pulling in a rebound for a power play goal just before a big penalty was about to expire. Holy Cross got one back late in the period when Henry Wilder was defeated on a shot from the front right, but BC took a 4-1 lead at half time after an impressive first 20 minutes of play. The second period was not as fast as the first, but BC did score a high point thanks to Matt Argentina, who played in his first collegiate game. Late in the period, Argentina entered the strike zone with the puck, cut to the center of the ice and fired a quick shot just below the bar to score a memorable first goal and give C a 5-1 lead. That was the only score for the second, as Holy Cross nipped early on, but Wilder played well and kept them off the board before Argentina made their game. That was it for the scoring of the evening, as neither team was able to generate much in a scoreless third period. Four different Eagles first appeared on the board this season as Boston College really went to Holy Cross, especially early in the first period. It was a nice performance to cap off a pretty successful opening weekend for BC. There were a lot of new faces for the Eagles, and hopefully a game like this will go a long way towards building some confidence and building some chemistry. Stand a chance to see if this is something they can build on when BC Northeastern hosts their first Hockey East game of the season on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bcinterruption.com/2021/10/9/22718437/boston-college-mens-hockey-knocks-off-holy-cross-5-1-marc-mclaughlin-marshall-warren The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos