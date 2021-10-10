Brewers shutout by Braves, 3-0; NLDS even with one game each





Box score Conventional wisdom suggested that based on the pitching matchups between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves, runs would be a premium in the first two games of the National League Division Series at American Family Field. That has indeed been the case, with a total of six runs scored over the course of the two games. The Brewers came out on top in yesterday’s tilt, but the Braves got the best of the Cream City Nine in Saturday afternoon’s game. Brandon Woodruff got the start for the Brewers and, like Corbin Burnes, faced some early control issues the day before. Unlike the first game, however, Woodruff was unable to keep the opponents off the board. A walk in the first inning and a wild pitch in the second ended harmless, but in the third, center-cut pitches to Atlanta hitters, Woody got into trouble. Jorge Soler doubled on a medium fastball with one out, then Freddie Freeman singled him with a curveball at the knees, but through the middle to start the score. The next batter, Ozzie Albies, then waved a change-up below the knees, but through the center of the top of the wall into rightfield, which was ruled a double and confirmed after judgment. Freeman scored to make it 2-0. Milwaukees offense, however, couldn’t do much of anything against lefty Max Fried. Christian Yelich singled in the second, Avisail Garcia singled in the fourth and Willy Adames doubled in the sixth. None of them got past the second second and no one else reached base against Fried, who struck out nine batters in 6.0 scoreless innings, while the Brewers looked largely helpless. He also got an extra run of support in the sixth, when Austin Riley grabbed Woodruff deep to make it 3-0. Woody got off to a quality start with 6.0 innings, five hits, three earned runs and seven strikeouts vs. one walk, but as has been the case for most of the season, he just didn’t get enough walking support. With Fried out of the game, the Brewers tried to start a two-out rally in the seventh against Luke Jackson. Luis Urias singled and Lorenzo Cain walked on four pitches. Former Texas AirHogs pitcher Tyler Matzek was then subpoenaed and after some ace-and-switching with Dan Vogelbach, who was immediately replaced by Tyrone Taylor as pinch-hitter. Matzek retired Taylor, came back for the eighth and walked Jace Peterson and gave up a single to Kolten Wong to put down two runners, one with no one out. He nodded and let KF9K come out of the frame unscathed. Another so-called rally started in the bottom of the ninth against longtime friend Will Smith. Yelich led off with a walk, then Luis Urias singled. Lorenzo Cain lined out to the right to bring in Luke Maile, who had entered the game at catcher after the Vogelbach-Taylor pinch-hit situation. On the first pitch, he grounded an 82 MPH slider toward third base, which was successfully converted into a double play to end the game. The Braves won 3-0 to even the best-of-five series in one game apiece. Tomorrow will be a travel day, with match three on Monday afternoon at 12:07 central. The Brewers have yet to announce their starter, although the most likely scenario would be Freddy Peralta. The Braves go with right-wing Ian Anderson.

