College Football Playoff Picture for Week 7: How Far Will Alabama Fall After Losing Texas A&M?

With Texas A&M’s shocking upset of No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night, the College Football Playoff field has a hole the size of a tide for now.

And Oklahoma and Iowa sold their College Football Playoff status in two very different ways in a wild week 6.

We’re not counting down Alabama yet, of course, but if the field were filled this week, the Crimson Tide would be looking in from the outside. A narrow win over Florida, a close loss to Texas A&M and Alabama lose the benefit of the doubt with undefeated teams for now.

The Sooners won a 55-48 thriller in the Red River Showdown against Texas. Caleb Williams replaced Spencer Rattler and led Oklahoma back from a three TD deficit, and Oklahoma kept its spot in our College Football Playoff projections.

TROCCHI: From the Red River Comeback to Alabama Down, Week 6 had it all

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 for its third win against a ranked team this season. The Nittany Lions took care of the non-conference and crossover testing and now face a Big Ten East rut against Ohio, Michigan and Michigan state. All four teams are in our top 10.

The first set of CFP rankings will be announced on Tuesday, November 2. Each week, Sporting News will break down the playoff photo:

Celebrate in the College Football Playoff

1. Georgia (6-0)

The Bulldogs only gave up their second offensive touchdown of the season, but that was after building a 24-3 lead at Auburn. Georgia won 34-10 and continued its march through the first half of the season. Stetson Bennett again filled in for JT Daniels as quarterback. Bennett finished with 231 passing yards and two TDs, and Zamir White added 79 yards and a pair of TDs. Georgia is the team to beat in the SEC East, and matchups with Kentucky and Florida wrap up the October schedule.

2. Oklahoma (6-0)

Caleb Williams turned the course of the Red River Showdown, and perhaps Oklahoma’s season, into a 54-48 thriller against Texas. Replacing Heisman’s preseason favorite Spencer Rattler, Williams breathedly brought the Sooners back from a three TD deficit. The Sooners have won five games by one score this season, but Williams added a new dimension to the attack. That provided big game appearances for Kennedy Brooks (217 yards, 2 TDs) and Marvin Mims Jr. (136 yards, two TDs). Lincoln Riley now has a quarterback controversy and the Sooners can’t see beyond TCU.

MORE: How Caleb Williams Changed The Red River Shootout, And Maybe The CFB Season

3. Iowa (6-0)

The Hawkeyes defeated Penn State 23-20 with 13 unanswered points in the second half. Iowa now has three wins against ranked opponents on its resume, and the defense produced four more interceptions. Spencer Petras managed 195 yards and a few TDs, and the rest of Iowa’s schedule is the six teams in the Big Ten West. This could be a dream season for longtime coach Kirk Ferentz.

4. Cincinnati (5-0)

The Bearcats did exactly what they were supposed to do through American Athletic Conference play. Cincinnati hammered Temple 52-3 on Friday. Desmond Ridder passed for 259 yards and two TDs, and Jerome Ford added 149 yards and a pair of TDs on the ground. As long as that tandem continues to dominate, the Bearcats will be in the mix. For now it’s like the first team out. UCF is next. Cincinnati has won the last two meetings by three points apiece.

First two out

5. Alabama (5-1)

Alabama lost, so now the season officially begins. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 with a field goal in the last second; which capped a game that the Aggies controlled most of the way. The Crimson Tide trailed 24-10 at halftime and the defense gave up 10 runs on the last two drives. Texas A&M still follows Alabama in the SEC West, and Alabama still has the best road to Atlanta. The pressures come with winning, including the SEC Championship Game, and the big question will be how a team coached by Nick Saban lost by a total of 522 yards.

6. Ohio State (5-1)

The bar stool arguments are getting real in Ohio. Cincinnati may be the higher-ranked team, but the Buckeyes have the inside track on the CFP with what’s on the Big Ten schedule. The Buckeyes have averaged 54.5 points per game since losing to Oregon. CJ Stroud threw five more TDs in a 66-17 blowout against Maryland. TreVeyon Henderson, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson each scored two TDs. When it rolls, Ohio State has the best offense in the FBS. Ryan Day has yet to lose a Big Ten game and there is still a week to get ready for Indiana on October 23. Despite losing to Oregon, the Buckeyes are in prime position for another playoff run.

Four to watch

7. Michigan (6-0)

The Wolverines escaped Nebraska with a 32-29 win for their second road win in as many weeks. In any case, it wasn’t perfect. The Huskers scored 22 points in the third quarter, with Michigan trailing for the first time this season. Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum combined for 212 rushing yards and three TDs, but the question of replays between Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy could become more prominent in the second half of the season. That said, the heat is off sixth-year coach Jim Harbaugh, and Big Ten East tests against Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State await.

8. Michigan State (6-0)

Sophomore coach Mel Tucker choreographed the most surprising undefeated start to the season. That continued in a 31-13 win against Rutgers. Kenneth Walker added 233 rushing yards and a 94-yard TD to a running total of 913 yards and nine TDs in six games. Jalen Nailer had five catches for 221 yards and three TDs. Peyton Thorne continues to control the attack. Michigan State’s defense isn’t perfect and there are too many penalties, but a win over Indiana next week means the Spartans will be undefeated when Michigan visit East Lansing on October 30. No motivation is required at that time.

9. Oregon (4-1)

The Ducks had a week goodbye to make up for last week’s upset loss to Stanford, and the news that CJ Verdell would miss a run back for the rest of the season is another blow to their Pac-12 championship hopes. Mario Cristobal has had too many injuries and it will be difficult to keep this place in a win-out situation. Oregon returns Friday against Cal, and there is no more ranked team on the schedule. The Ducks did beat Ohio State, but they have to step it up in the second half of the season.

10. Oklahoma State (5-0)

Can we get two undefeated teams in Bedlam on November 27? Would they turn it back the next week in the Big 12 championship game? The Cowboys have a week to prepare for Texas. Oklahoma State is likely to face the top 10 because of this, although Coastal Carolina could be in this spot. Jaylen Warren and Tay Martin are excellent pieces around quarterback Spencer Sanders, who is now healthy. Oklahoma State needs to better protect football, but they’re in business.