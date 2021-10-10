Girls tennis champion section crowned

LIMA – Shawnee’s Alora Patel and Elena Oliver and Anne Oliver van Bath won the singles and doubles championships respectively during Saturday’s Division II girls tennis section at UNOH.

Patel defeated Lima Central Catholic’s Libby Simmons in the title match and the Olivers were victorious against LCC’s Paige Brinkman and Claire Janowski in their final.

Shawnee’s Rose Kottapalli defeated Van Wert’s Grace Lott for third place in singles. Celina’s Whitney Jones and Kaylyn Saunders were ahead of Shawnee’s Ava Patel and Cara DeBrosse for third place in doubles.

The top four singles and doubles teams will advance to the district on October 13 and 16 in Port Clinton.

Division I sectional

FINDLAY — The Wapakoneta doubles team of MaKenzie Schroeder and Abby Metzger defeated Perrysburg’s Rachel Ward and Brianna Dunham in the championship game. Wapak’s Bailey Barrett and Elisabeth Good defeated Findlay’s Libby Lamaster and Madison Barberree for third place. Wapak’s Brooke Minnig fell to Perrysburg’s Mona Abdul-Aziz in the third place singles match.

The top four singles and doubles teams will advance to the district on October 14 and 16 in Port Clinton.

american football

Liberty-Benton 21,

Pandora Gilboa 18

PANDORA — The Rockets fell to 4-4 overall and 4-2 in the Blanchard Valley Conference.

Cross-country skiing

Lions by invitation

COLD WATER – Fort Loramie won the boys’ and girls’ titles.

Fort Loramie finished with a score of 76 in the boys’ competition, with Holgate (86), Moeller (91), Minster (105) and Shawnee (122) finishing second through fifth, respectively, of the 18 posting team scores.

Minster’s Alex Albers was the winner of the race in 16 minutes, 27.88 seconds. Allen East’s Hunter Sidle (third, 16:32.11) and Shawnee’s Isaiah Johns (seventh, 16:50.41) and Noah Williams (ninth, 17:07.15) also finished in the top 10.

The Fort Loramie girls finished with a total of 85 with Shawnee (109) second, Fort Recovery (140) fourth and St. Henry (152) fifth of 17 who had team totals.

Coldwater’s Haley Alig was the winner of the race in 19:55.01, followed by St. Henry’s Rileigh Baumer (20:09.72). Shawnee’s Alaina Williams (fifth, 20:17.12) and Lily Cleaves (eighth, 20:48.74) and New Bremen’s Caroline Whitlatch (ninth, 20:56.67) also finished in the top 10.

Volley-ball

Coldwater wins 2

LIMA – Coldwater defeated Bryan 25-11, 25-8 and host Lima Central Catholic 25-15, 25-8.

Against Bryan, Jenna Leugers had six aces, Madison Wendel four aces, Spencer Etzler nine kills and Morgan Blasingam five kills.

Against LCC, Wendel had four aces and 11 kills, Leugers had three aces and Blasingame had six kills.

LCC also lost 2-0 to Bryan.

Boys soccer

Continental 3,

Liberty-Benton 1

Rhenn Armey had two goals and an assist. Braxton Stegbauer scored and Konnor Knipp Williams also made three saves for Continental.

St Marys 9, Bryan 0

Kyle Steininger, Joey Vanderhorst and Quinn Holtzapple each had two goals and AJ Dieringer, Wyatt Chapman and Marcus McClain each had one goal. Holtzapple had two assists, Wyatt Chapman and Kyle Steininger each had one assist and Cayden Ballweg was shutout in goal.

Cory Rawson 3, Lake 3

Zac Stoodt had two goals and an assist and Owen Sammet scored for CR.

Lincolnview 5,

Temple Christian 0

Reece Berryman had two goals and Jackson Evans, Zach VanCleave and Jacob Grubb each had one goal. Berryman and Tristan Taylor each had two assists, Evans had one assist and Davis Schwartz made eight saves to earn the shutout in goal.

wapakoneta 7,

Van Wert 2

No other information was reported about this match by deadline.

Allen East 1, Fort Jennings 0

Brady Shea scored the goal on an assist from Garrett Jennings. Blake Glum was shutout in goal while Fort Jennings counterpart Jon Grote made 13 saves.

girls soccer

LCC 9, Crest View 2

Oliva Stolly had three goals and three assists, Annika Wilker had a goal and two assists, and Kristina Zupan, Isabella John, Kiegh Macklin, Madeline Quatman and Saiyin Martinez each had a single score for LCC (9-3-2).

Allen East 3, Cory Rawson 1

RAWSON – Aubrey Young had two goals. Allen East’s Reagan Emerick and CR’s Lanie Kempf each had a single score and Allen East’s Rilynn Jones and CR’s Brynn Reese and Paige McVetta each had an assist. Allen East goalkeeper Nikki Thaxton made five saves.

Celina 8, Cold water 0

Taylor Klingshirn had three goals and Raven Harris, Alex Kimmel, Gracie Hinton, Jena Wilson and Ellie Hitchcock each had one goal.

Ottawa-Glandorf 4,

Kalida 0

Myka Aldrich had two goals, Makenna Siefker and Clara Beach each had a single score, Kaelyn Grothause had three assists and Lily Haselman had one assist. Abby Warnecke was shutout in goal, while Kalida counterpart Kassidy Hipsher made 20 saves.

Houston 3, Minster 2

The Wildcats fell 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 15-10. Ava Grieshop had three aces, Lily Barhorst had 27 kills, four blocks and 23 digs, Kayla Lamm had 11 kills, Ella Mescher had three blocks, Jayden Clune had 45 assists and 15 digs and Macy Prenger had 19 digs for Minster.

Elida 0, Bad 0

Elida goalkeeper Payton Kuhn made five saves.

colleges

american football

bluffton 32,

Anderson 20

ANDERSON, Ind. — Zachary Nobis completed 18 of 34 passes for 223 yards, had a TD throw to Laurenz Johnson who had three catches for 81 yards and another to Andre Price Jr. and ran for another score for Bluffton. Devin Chattams had 11 passes for 80 yards, Montez Archer returned a kickoff 66 yards for a score, and Jake Baumgartner also converted a 25-yard field goal for the Beavers.

Men’s football

bluffton 1,

Transylvania 0

LEXINGTON — It took 103:34, but the result was worth the wait, as Bluffton stunned the University of Transylvania with a double overtime win. When defenseman Maxwell Kennedy delivered with just over six minutes on the clock in the second extra session, Bluffton broke a run of 12 consecutive losses to a Transylvania team that was 19-1 against the Beavers who entered Saturday’s game.

With the win, Bluffton improved to 6-4 overall and 2-2 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Transylvania dropped to 2-6-2 and 0-3-1 in the HCAC.

Ohio North 4,

Muskingham 0

NEW DEAL – Ohio Northern took a win thanks to four first-half goals at North Turf Field.

The win improved the Polar Bears to 7-4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Ohio Athletic Conference game, while Muskingum fell to 3-9 (0-3 OAC).

Levi King scored two goals. The other goals came courtesy of Sam McKee and Trevor Tabb.

women’s football

Ohio North 6,

Muskingham 0

ADA — The Ohio Northern women’s soccer team celebrated Senior Day with a win at Kerscher Stadium.

The Polar Bears improved to 7-3-2 overall and remain at the top of the Ohio Athletic Conference with a 3-0 mark, while the Muskies fell to 2-11 (0-3).

Six players scored in the match, led by Emma Bowman with a goal and an assist.

Elizabeth Pierce got the score going with an unassisted score. Jill Roberts made it 2-0 on an assist from Bowman.

That lead held until the second half when Bowman scored to make it 3-0.

Elida grad Cienna Kuhn (Elida) and Alaina Casey each had a goal and Tara Morris completed the score on an assist from Madison Vitt.

Volley-ball

Franklin 3, Bluffton 0

FRANKLIN, Ind. – The Bluffton University volleyball team got on the wrong side of a 25-22, 25-20, 27-25 sweep at Franklin College. The Grizzlies improved to 9-11 and 1-2 in the HCAC, while Bluffton slipped back to 9-13 and 1-2 in the HCAC.

Kaylie Campbell had eight kills and four blocks and Maddie White and Elle Price each provided 13 assists for Bluffton. Brooke Kleman, an Ottawa-Glandorf graduate, also had 25 digs for the Beavers.

ladies golf

HCAC Championship

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Bluffton took 24 strokes from day one as the Beavers rose to sixth after a 364 Saturday.

Kiley Cline tied a season-low 84 in round two. She is tied for 20th place (180) with one day left to play.

Reach the sports department of Lima News at 567-242-0451.