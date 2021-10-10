Men’s Gophers Hockey Wins Mercyhurst Season Opening – Twin Cities





After a third three-goal stint, the Gophers men’s hockey team completed a late game comeback on Saturday night to the top of Mercyhurst 5-3 to win their season-opening streak. They led the Lakers 42-19 in shots on goal and scored two power play goals. The juniors managed it for the Gophers on the scoresheet. Bryce Brodzinski scored two goals in the third period, while game winning goal Ben Meyers and Jaxon Nelson scored their first goals this season. Colorado College transfer senior Grant Cruikshank registered his first point with the Gophers. The Gophers split their second two-game non-conference series against St. Cloud State this weekend. They play at the 3M Arena in Mariucci on Friday, October 15 at 7:00 PM and travel to St. Cloud, Minnesota, for the second game on Saturday, October 16 at 5:00 PM. Northern Michigan 8, St. Thomas 3: The Tommies had an early 3-2 lead in the second period, but that lead quickly faded when the Wildcats scored just 3:29 seconds later and

went on to second and added five more goals in the third period. St. Thomas (0-4) have now been swept in their first two series in their first season of Division I play. Freshman Kyler Grundy scored his first two collegiate goals, while sophomore Lucas McGregor scored his first. Sophomore Kimball Johnson also added two assists to the scoresheet. The Tommys travel to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, for their next two-game CCHA series, which will take on Lake Superior State on Friday, October 15 at 6:37 PM and Saturday, October 16 at 6:07 PM in pursuit of their first-ever Division I win program history. WOMEN HOCKEY Minnesota Duluth 5, Gophers 4: Trailing 4-1, the Gophers comeback came up short in an overtime loss to Minnesota Duluth at Amsoil Arena. Senior Abigail Boreen scored two goals in the third period, including the equalizer, and added an assist. Despite the loss, the Gophers defeated the Bulldogs 35-22. Senior Taylor Heise scored her 40th goal of her career and provided an assist for the Gophers, while senior Emily Oden found the back of the net for her 20th goal. Freshman Peyton Hemp also had three assists in the game. The Gophers (1-3) split their third two-game WCHA series of the season when they face Minnesota State at Ridder Arena on Friday, October 15 at 6 p.m., and on the road in Mankato, Minnesota, on Saturday, October 16. Oct. at 4 p.m. VOLLEY-BALL Gophers 3, Michigan State 1: After losing their first set on the road in East Lansing, the Gophers won three straight sets to beat the Spartans 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21. Sophomore Jenna Wenaas had a double-double performance after collecting a team-high 17 kills while adding 11 digs, two assists and one service ace. Redshirt senior Stephanie Samedy scored her 53rd career double-double after posting 11 kills, 12 digs, three service aces and two assists. Redshirt senior Airi Miyabe also posted a career-high 16 kills. The Gophers return to Maturi Pavilion next week to face Northwestern on Wednesday, October 13 at 7:00 PM and Indiana on Sunday, October 17 at 2:00 PM South Dakota State 3, St Thomas 0: With the Tommies’ Jackrabbits sweep, St. Thomas is now 2-15 in Division I play this season and has lost four consecutive games. The freshmen performed well for St. Thomas. Lauren Galvin had 10 kills, two digs and one assist. Eva Fitzgerald had 11 assists, two digs and one service ace. The Tommies will try to get back on track when they head home next week, when they host Oral Roberts on Thursday, October 14 at 7 p.m. and Kansas City on Saturday, October 16 at 3 p.m.

