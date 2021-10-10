Baked crisp, Braves blank Brewers 3-0 to put NLDS at 1-all – Macomb Daily

MILWAUKEE Max Fried says his strategy in pressure situations is not to make too much of the moment.

The approach that worked so well for the left-handed Atlanta Braves in the regular season is also paying off in the playoffs.

Fried threw six sharp innings and Atlanta’s bullpen held out after manager Brian Snitkers quickly hooked, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 Saturday to tie their NL Division Series at one game apiece.

The best-of-five series heads to Atlanta on Monday for Game 3.

He was phenomenal, everything you could wish for, said Austin Riley of Atlanta, who homered in the sixth inning. He came out, hit the zone. He’s been doing that since the All-Star break.

Once Fried was drawn, things became more dangerous for the Braves.

The Brewers tied the score against Atlanta’s bullpen in each of the last three innings, but were unable to get a key hit. They couldn’t do much against Fried, who has allowed only one earned run in 29 innings in his last four starts.

Fried struckout nine batters, gave up three basehits and walked no one. The Brewers didn’t get a runner in scoring position until Willy Adames hit a two-out double in the sixth and Fried reacted by striking out Eduardo Escobar.

He’s just a really good pitcher, he puts out a lot of pitches,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. It promises to be a rough night for the attack.

Fried went 7-0 with a 1.46 ERA over his last 11 regular season starts, throwing his best on the court.

He produced arguably Atlanta’s biggest pitching feat of the regular season on September 25. The Braves had lost to San Diego earlier that day when an interrupted game resumed. Hours later, Fried threw a three-hit shutout to stabilize the Braves’ lead.

Fried performed again on Saturday when the Braves bounced back from a 2-1 loss in Game 1.

You just try to focus and realize that this is the same game we play all year, Fried said. The stakes could be a little higher, but if you go out there and make the pitch you’re supposed to make, that will top it all.

This was the second consecutive exceptional appearance by a Braves starter in a series dominated by pitching.

Atlantas Charlie Morton held Milwaukee scoreless through six innings Friday, but gave up a two-run homerun to Rowdy Tellez in the seventh inning on his 85th and final pitch.

Snitker made sure Fried didn’t get that far. Fried had thrown 81 pitches when he was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the top of the seventh.

He bled it there in the sixth, Snitker said. He went through the meat of their lineup, expending what I felt was a lot of energy right there, on a really big moment in playoff baseball. Charlie’s been through this 100 times. Max is just cutting his teeth with all this.

The move earned Atlanta nearly two extra points. After pinch-hitter Joc Pederson singled, Jorge Soler hit a deep drive that caught fielder Christian Yelich in front of the wall.

Then the Brewers made things interesting against bullpen Atlantas.

After Luke Jackson struckout the first two batters he faced in the seventh, Luis Uras singled and Lorenzo Cain walked. Tyler Matzek replaced Jackson and came out of the jam by striking out pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor.

Jace Peterson walked and Kolten Wong singled to start the bottom of the eighth, but Matzek worked it out by eliminating Adames, Escobar and Avalis Garca in order.

Will Smith worked around an opening walk to Yelich and a single to Uras in the ninth by getting a flyout and a groundball double for his first postseason serve of his career.

I thought we had runners on base in those three innings, Counsell said. We had to hit some pitches. And we just screwed them up.

Four Atlanta-pitchers struckout 14 and combined on a six-hitter.

The Braves took the lead for good with two runs in the third off Brandon Woodruff. They were inches from a third run in that inning.

Soler hit an one-out double down the leftfield-line and scored on the single by Freddie Freeman. Albies drove into Freeman with an RBI double that fell out of the yellow card at the top of the wall in rightfield.

Albies reacted to the double by doing push-ups at second base out of frustration that he didn’t homer.

Tomorrow is a day off, Albies said. I might be able to exercise from 8 am to 8 pm. That ball has to come out.

Woodruff struckout seven while giving up three runs, five hits and one walk in six innings. The All-Star righthander had the worst run support of any starting pitcher in the Major League during the regular season, which explains why he scored 9-10 despite having a sizzling 2.56 ERA.

OUTDOOR BASEBALL

With no rain in the forecast and temperatures in the 1970s, Saturday was only the third time the roof was open for a playoff game at American Family Field. Of the 16 play-off games held at this stadium since it opened in 2001, the only others to take place outdoors were the first two games of the 2011 NL Championship Series.

NOT SO BATTY

The Braves hit just .175 (11 for 64) in the series. Milwaukee doesn’t fare much better with .183 (11 for 60).

NEXT ONE

RHP Ian Anderson (9-5, 3.58 ERA) pitched for the Braves on Monday. The Brewers have not announced their Game 3 starter.

____

Steve Megargee, The Associated Press