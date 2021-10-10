MiLC Domestic Team of the Championship 2021

Majorleaguecricket.com, the first of a four-part series, has selected its best national team from the 2021 Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship presented by Sling TV. Future XIs to be revealed will include a Youth XI, Playoffs XI and Overall Season XI.

Harpreet Singh (SoCal Lashings)

Matches: 9 | Print runs: 365 | Average: 40.56 | Strike Rate: 159.39 | Highest score: 118 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 3

In a difficult season for the SoCal Lashings, Harpreet Singh shone a light at the top of the rankings in his nine games. Saving his best for the final weekend of the season, he hit an incredible 118 from just 53 deliveries to lead his team to victory against their city rival, the Hollywood Master Blasters. He also scored two fifties in as many appearances against the division that led the Golden State Grizzlies, proving that he was able to match it with the best in the league.

Ryan Scott (Michigan Cricket Stars)

M: 14 | Print runs: 446 | Avg: 34.31 | SR: 181.30 | HR: 118 | 100s: 2 | 50s: 1

Ryan Scott was one of the players who put his name in the spotlight on the national stage this year. He took the league by storm as the only player to score several centuries. It was a brilliant 118 from just 48 deliveries against a Houston Hurricanes attack with Ali Khan, Karthik Gattepalli and Willem Ludick that caught the eye of most, hitting 13 sixes along the way. Scott finished the season with an incredible 38 sixes to lead the Pacific Conference.

Xavier Marshall (New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers)

M: 15 | Print runs: 542 | Avg: 41.69 | SR: 147.28 | HR: 105 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 4

We saw the best of Xavier Marshall at the 2021 MiLC Championship, with the evergreen batsman often playing a lone hand for the New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers. The highlight of the Marshalls season came against the New England Eagles on Round 6, with an incredible 105 from just 50 deliveries. Marshall finished with the most sixes at both conferences, pulling the strings a whopping 47 times during his campaign.

Jaskaran Malhotra (Morrisville Cardinals)

M: 12 | Print runs: 319 | Average: 39.88 | SR: 178.21 | HR: 90 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 2

Before making headlines worldwide with his historic achievement against Papua New GuineaJaskaran Malhotra already had bowlers trembling in their boots during his time with the Morrisville Cardinals. He was unstoppable in round 5 against the Orlando, scoring an undefeated 90 on just 35 deliveries in chasing the Galaxys totaling 104 in just 9.2 overs. Malhotra finished the season with a strike rate of 178.21 and led the Atlantic Conference.

Zain Sayed (Atlanta Param Veers)

M: 11 | Print runs: 467 | Average: 58.38 | SR: 163.29 | MS: 111 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 1

The Atlanta top-order right-handed batsman Param Veers had a breakout season in 2021. August 22 was a day to remember for Sayed, scoring an unbeaten 111 on just 50 morning deliveries before backing up with 49 not out in the afternoon game, with rain being the only factor that could stop him. He continued these feats with some notable contributions for the Param Veers throughout the remainder of the season, leading him to the top of the league table in the Southern Division.

Sanjay Krishnamurthi (East Bay Blazers)

M: 10 | Print runs: 215 | Avg: 43.00 | SR: 153.57 | MS: 63 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 2

wkt: 16 | Avg: 11.75 | Cost: 5.37 | BBI: 4/12

The success of the East Bay Blazers season followed the path of Krishnamurthis appearances, with his call up to the US national team coinciding with a slide that left them missing the playoffs. The 18-year-old cemented his status as one of the brightest young prospects in American cricket, with a reckless 63 from just 33 balls against the Hollywood Master Blasters, making him one of the match’s three players throughout the campaign. He was also a threat with the ball in hand, taking 16 wickets at an average of just 11.75 and conceding just 5.37 runs per over.

Marty Kain (San Diego Surf Riders)

M: 14 | Print runs: 319 | Avg: 31.90 | SR: 125.10 | MS: 79 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 2

wkt: 10 | Avg: 19.80 | Cost: 5.66 | BBI: 4/14

The creative San Diego southpaw started the tournament on a bat-in-hand mission, switching and working his way to a 98.5 average in the first three rounds before his output dwindled in the second half of the season . His left arm spin was highly effective in the second half of the Surf Riders campaign, culminating in a match-winning 4/12 against the Hollywood Master Blasters in Round 7. Kain led from the front in a disappointing campaign for the Surf Riders, who collect two player of the match awards.

Neeraj Goel (Golden State Grizzlies)

M: 17 | wk: 23 | Average: 15.65 | Cost: 5.81 | BBI: 4/15 | SR: 16.2 | 4WI: 3

Shares of Neeraj Goels continued to climb during the 2021 MiLC tournament, building on his impressive performance over the past 18 months. A consistent wicket taker with the new ball for the Golden State Grizzlies, the highlight of his campaign was a hat-trick against the St. Louis Americans in round 6, where he also claimed the player of the match prize.

Rusty Theron (East Bay blazers)

M: 12 | wk: 15 | Avg: 14.60 | Economic: 5.24 | BBI: 3/9 | SR: 16.7 | 4WI: 0

Rusty Theron reminded everyone of his quality during an injury-interrupted campaign for the East Bay Blazers. He proved a handful with the new ball in the early stages of the season, collecting consecutive three-wicket hauls in the early stages of the season. Although an ankle injury affected him throughout the second half of the season, Theron remains one of the best new ball bowlers in the country in the shortest format.

Damion Jacobs (Empire State Titans)

M: 15 | wkt: 32 | Avg: 12.34 | Cost: 6.39 | BBI: 5/16 | SR: 11.6 | 4WI: 1

Jacobs was unstoppable for the Empire State Titans during the 2021 season, leading the tournament in wickets and hitting fewer than every two overs. His leg spin was a key factor in the Empire State Titans’ drive to the playoffs, taking four wickets or more in his teams’ run of seven consecutive mid-season victories. The highlight was his five-wicket haul against the Manhattan Yorkers at Church Street Park on Round 6, where he ripped through the middle order en route to 5/16 from three overs.

Vatsal Vaghela (Golden State Grizzlies)

M: 17 | wkt: 29 | Avg: 11.41 | Cost: 5.49 | BBI: 4/13 | SR: 12.5 | 4WI: 1

The tournament’s breakout story, Vatsal Vaghela, was one of the key ingredients leading the Golden State Grizzlies to the National Finals in Morrisville. Unstoppable early on in the season, the young Bay Area left-spinner collected 16 wickets in his first six games, including a 4/13 match performance player in the season opener against the Seattle Thunderbolts. No one had more wickets in the Pacific Conference during the 2021 season, with Vaghela firmly planting his name for higher honors.

12th man: Trinson Carmichael (Empire State Titans)

M: 18 | wkt: 21 | Avg: 12.62 | Cost: 4.91 | BBI: 3/9 | SR: 15.4 | 4WI: 0

The Empire State Titans’ cunning left-arm spinner was unbeatable this season, delivering an economy of just 4.91 runs per over and taking 21 wickets along the way. These numbers are made even more remarkable by the fact that Carmichael opened bowling for the Titans in 14 games, bowling most of his overs in the Powerplay.