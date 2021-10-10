Michigan, MSU on CFP tightrope

We can now see the tightrope.

Just Minutes After Michigan Football Ends accept a gift from hold off Nebraska in Lincoln, Number 1 Alabama fell to unranked Texas A&M, and shortly after, the shock wave hit everyone: the College Football Playoff is coming.

Of course we kind of knew it was coming. The first of four reveals of the CFP ranking is scheduled for November 2.

November, but that’s when it’s normal to think about the CFP and the oh-so-narrow path to the heights of the late season.

(To be fair, Alabamas last loss came 22 months ago, in late November 2019, and the Crimson Tide followed that with a thrashing of Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. The last time the Crimson Tide lost in a season was before November was it 2015(!), and they followed that up a few months later with a thrashing of the state of Michigan in the CFP semifinals. Big Ten teams, watch out for Alabama losses, they said.)

SHAWN WINDSOR:How Cade McNamara Proved His Value By Leading UM Back To Nebraska

RAINER SABIN:Inside MSU’s Offensive Transformation From Pathetic To Powerful

But November is just over three weeks away, and undefeated Iowa is the number 2 team in the nation, with Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State displace in the top nine in the coaches poll, in that order. That’s a lot of Big Ten, even for us here at the Misery Index, and it’s certainly a good sign it’s not November.

(Another way to know it’s not November: Kentucky, Wake Forest, and Brady Hoke are still undefeated.)

Because soon those undefeated Big Ten teams (and the state of Ohio) will slide off the CFP tightrope and end up in the January 1 safety nets of the Rose, Outback or Citrus bowls and that’s where the misery kicks in. misery as it can be with two weeks of practice time in Florida or California during a normally frigid December month.)

Let’s take a look at where the four teams undefeated in Big Ten play are most likely to slip for the final CFP rankings on December 5:

Iowa: Purdue and Minnesota, both 3-2, are the only teams with winning records yet, although the Nebraska regular season finale the Friday after Thanksgiving has no less of an appealingly old-fashioned, hope-shattering atmosphere. (Ah jeez, the Hawkeyes are going to take this all the way to the Big Ten title game, aren’t they?)

Michigan: Well, there’s MSU in three weeks and Penn Sta. hahahahaha, but seriously, just fast-forward to Ohio States’ visit to Ann Arbor to wrap up the season.

Michigan state: Look, we certainly didn’t see MSU get to 6-0, so guessing at the next six seems kind of pointless. But the Spartans games against UM, OSU and PSU in the span of five weeks is the kind of gauntlet that sends teams to the CFP or the Las Vegas Bowl.

Ohio State: They also have the PSU/MSU/UM trajectory to clear, and were not quite convinced that they had solved their defensive problems, either way how many match balls do they give their defensive coordinator?.

In any case, we know that OSU and UM will come through unbeaten this Saturday, they still have weeks. (Just like Penn State, Maryland, and Illinois, for that matter.) While we waited for them to get back on the field, let’s run through the misery index, from least miserable to most:

STANDS:Big Ten football: where every team is in conference

14. Iowa: W, 23-20, above Penn State

file: 6-0, 3-0 Big Ten. Last week’s ranking: 11.

The Hawkeyes wins featured four takeaways, three punts downed inside Penn States 10 and a tearful Kirk Ferentz. The only way it honestly could have been more Iowa would have been a Field of Dreams reference in retrospect. (“Is this heaven?” “No, it’s a crowd storming the field at Kinnick Stadium.”)

13. Ohio State: W, 66-17, over Maryland

file: 5-1, 3-0. Last week: 13.

Since losing to Oregon in Week 2, the Buckeyes have treated their four opponents, the Murderers Row of Tulsa, Akron, Rutgers and Maryland, as if they were the unholy spawn of Bo Schembechler, Phil Knight and Jim Harbaugh combined, with 218 points against 57 allowed. And maybe they still aren’t the best team in the state of Ohio.

12. Michigan State: W, 31-13, over Rutgers

file: 6-0, 3-0. Last week: 10.

Not only the Spartans are the fifth team in FBS history to have a 300-yard passer, a 200-yard rusher and a 200-yard receiver in a single game, they were the opponent for the other game by a Big Ten team, when Wisconsin defeated MSU 56-21 in Madison; Badgers QB Jim Sorgi (Fraser High) passed for 380 yards, Lee Evans got 258 yards, and Dwayne Smith rushed for 207. (The other three teams were here: San Diego State in 1995, Pitt in 2000, and Oklahoma State in 2008.)

MSU DEGREE:Great Attack Covers for Bad Special Teams vs. Rutgers

SCHEME:Looking at Michigan State’s upcoming games

11. Michigan: W, 32-29, over Nebraska

file: 6-0, 3-0. Last week: 14.

Who says Can’t Cade McNamara Be A Two Threat Quarterback? He made a terrible lecture AND a terrible throw on his first collegiate interception. (The rest of the game, but he gets enough points, so to speak.)

UM DEGREE:The uneven night of Defense yields the lowest grade

SCHEME:Looking at Michigan’s upcoming games

10. Wisconsin: W, 24-0, over Illinois

file: 2-3, 1-2. Last week: 3.

Out of Badgers’ 10 checkers, four lasted 10 times or more. Hey, we get it: Chewing slowly makes a delicious meal last longer.

9. Minnesota: DNP

file: 3-2, 1-1. Last week: 7.

The Gophers hockey team is already watching the Frozen Four, which is surprising not the nickname for PJ Fleck’s second-half offense.

8. Purdue: DNP

file: 3-2, 1-1. Last week: 6.

The Boilermakers were out in football, but Big Ten basketball media days were just down the road in Indianapolis, reminding us that it will be five more years before the College Football Playoff expands and Purdue could lose 11 seeds there too.

BIG TEN MISERY INDEX SUMMARY

WEEK 0:Watch out, Michigan and MSU, there’s a new team on top of the Big Ten

WEEK 1:Why Michigan’s Worst Ever Loss Is A Little Better

WEEK 2:Why Michigan State Is Still King Of Columbus At Conference

WEEK 3:Another team has beef with Notre Dame

WEEK 4:Michigan and Michigan State Prove That ‘Statistics Are For Losers’

WEEK 5:Michigan Made a Leap, But Can It Dim Nebraska’s Lights?

7. Northwest: DNP

file: 2-3, 0-2. Last week: 5.

Northwestern charges at least $60 for student tickets to the Wildcats home game at Wrigley Field against Purdue, which we think is about $20 per score or about what the Cubs charged in August and September.

6. Indiana: DNP

file: 2-3, 0-2. Last week: 1.

Sophomore running back Tim Baldwin Jr., who was second on the Hoosiers with 28 carriers, entered the transfer portal this week, which was weird: Usually the Hoosiers give up their running game, not the other way around.

5. Rutgers: L, 31-13, to the state of Michigan

file: 3-3, 0-3. Last week: 4.

Saturday wasn’t bad for the Scarlet Knights. With a timeout in hand at the end of the first half, coach Greg Schiano chose NOT to use it to freeze MSU kicker Matt Coghlin, who went on to miss a 35-yard field goal as time went on. “There is no science for it, you just go with your gut”, schiano said:. “You can’t take (the time-outs) with you. They go away at half. We’ve decided to use two out of three. It’s not science.”

Rutgers football 2021: it’s not science!

4. Nebraska, L, 32-29, to Michigan

file: 3-4, 1-3. Last week: 12.

The Huskers of Corn are arguably three games an interception against Oklahoma, a punt against Michigan State and a QB goalkeeper against Michigan away from being 6-1. They also stunk against a not-good Illinois squad, so choose your Cornhusker quality stat carefully.

3. Penn State: L, 23-20, to Iowa

file: 5-1, 2-1. Last week: 9.

The Nittany Lions got eight false start penalties after backup quarterback TaQuan Roberson filled in for an injured Sean Clifford in the second quarter, including three straights on a drive in their own 10. We haven’t seen the Nittany Lions go down like that since they Bill hired OBrien to replace Joe Paterno.

2. Illinois: L, 24-0, to Wisconsin

file: 2-5, 1-3. Last week: 8.

The only thing worse than Saturday’s Illini offense passing 67 yards, rushing 26 yards, was the decision making that made this the homecoming game, rather than last week’s against Charlotte.

1. Maryland: L, 66-17, to Ohio State

file: 4-2, 1-2. Last week: 2.

After opening the season by completing 75.5% of his passes through Terps’s first four games, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has completed 64.7% in two outburst losses against the state of Iowa and Ohio, with seven interceptions. (Although his second pick Saturday came after Maryland had already fallen 42 in the second half.) I made some bad decisions, the QB said after Saturday’s loss. So did anyone who stuck with this game after the Buckeyes came out 21-3 for three minutes into the second quarter.

Contact Ryan Ford at: [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @theford.