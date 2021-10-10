Cardinal Doubles, Oiler Player Makes 3-1A State Tennis





WAKEENEY Hoisington’s No. 4 seeded Tessa Fry/Mallory Reif disrupted the top tier, finishing second in Saturday’s 3-1A WaKeeney tennis region. Fry/Reif shocked Sterling’s top tier Kate Rowland/Karissa Wilson 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. They lost 6-2, 6-1 in the championship game to Dylan Hawks/Dahn Hanlon of Norton. Fry/Reif qualify for the 3-1A state tournament on Maize October 15-16. Central Plains Oiler Kyla Metro (10-3) played fourth to qualify for 3-1A state tennis without her two-time doubles partner Brynna Hammeke in the WaKeeney regional. Hammeke/Kyla Metro finished the past two years with 31-5 and 26-5 and finished third and fifth in the 3-1A state tournament. 3-1A WAKEENEY

TEAM SCORES1Sterling 10; 2Ellsworth 8; 3Osborne 7;Norton 7; 5Hoisington 6; WaKeeney Trego 6; 7Central Plains 4;Phillipsburg 4; 9Beloit 3;10Victoria 2;11Lyons 1 SINGLES1Nicole Haase, defeats Ellsworth. Caroline Brungardt, Trego, 6-0, 6-0;3Gracie Riner, Osbornedef.Kyla Metro, Central Plains(10-3), 6-3, 6-3;5MaKenna Russom, Phillipsburg def. Blair Wolters, Osborne, 6-2, 6-3 SEMI-FINALHaase def. Riner, 6-0, 6-0; Brungardt def. Subway, 6-0, 6-0; Russom beats Calli Sheridan, Ellsworth, 6-0, 6-1; Wolters beats Cylie LaTourell, Sterling, 6-1, 6-0 QUARTER-FINALHaase beats Sheridan, 6-1, 6-0; Riner beats. Russom, Phillipsburg, 3-6, 6-3, (10-7); Brungardt beats Blair Wolters, Osborne, 6-1, 6-0; Metro beats LaTourell,6-1, 6-1 ROUND SECOND Haasedef.Kya Obanion, Trego, 9-0;Sheridan defeats..LaNae Knight, Beloit, 9-7;Rinerdef.Emma Willesden, Hoisington, 9-0;Russomdef.Kiley Stevenson, Ellinwood, 9-0;Brungardt defeats . Kenzie Sweat, Victoria, 9-2;Wolters beats Ashlynn George, Hoisington, 9-0;LaTourelldef.Alivia Solida, Phillipsburg, 9-6;Metrodef.Autumn VonLintel, Victoria, 9-0 PLAY-IN LAPOBanion def. Kamryn Sidener, Beloit, 9-8 (7-4); Willesden final. Alexis Wonderly, Norton, 9-7; Stevensondef. Kelly Donahey, Norton, 9-8 (9-7); Georgedef. Ella Wellman, Sterling, 9-2; VonLindeldef. Kiley Troyer, Ellinwood, 9-2 DOUBLE GAME1Dylan Hawks/Dahn Hanlon, Norton beats Tessa Fry/Mallory Reif, Hoisington (20-8), 6-2, 6-1;3 Kate Rowland/Karissa Wilson, Sterling beats Kelsey Webb/Sunny Carder, Sterling, 6-0 , 6-1;5Tatum Tiejens-Peters/Ashlyn Knight, Beloit beats MaKenna Wellbrock/Macy Hammerschmidt, Victoria, 7-3 (7-3), 6-2 SEMI-FINALFry/Mallory Reif beats Rowland/Wilson, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Hawks/Hanlon beats Webb/Carder, 6-1, 6-1; Tiejens-Peters/Knight beats Jayme Belote/Bella Bryant, Lyon,6-4, 6-2; Wellbrock/Hammrerschmidt beats Corinne Cole/Lizzie Sauer, Phillipsburg, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 QUARTER-FINAL Rowland/Wilsondef.Wellbrock/Hammerschmidt,6-3, 6-0;Fry/Reifdef.Cole/Sauer,6-1, 6-1;Webb/Carder beats Belote/Bryant,6-4, 6-7 (7 -2), (10-8);Hawks/Hanlon beats Tiejens-Peters/Ridder, 6-1, 6-0 SECOND ROUND Rowland/Wilsondef. Emmot/Conn; Wellbrock/Hammerschmidt beats Jocelyn Billings/Bella Keesee, Phillipsburg, 9-6, Cole/Sauer, ver. Grace Hoskins/Madisyn Schlochtermeier, Ellinwood (5-12), 9-3; Fry/Reif beats Allison Brummer/Grace William, Osborne, 9-1; Belote/Bryant beats Bekah Vage/Elena Jundt, Ellsworth, 9-3; Webb/Carder beats Taylor Mapes/Abi Davis, Norton, 9-2;Tiejens-Peters/Knight beats Emily Baze/Cheyenne Martinz, Hoisington (11-4), 9-2;Hawks/Hanlon beats. SamiCouch/Emma Salyers, 9-0 PLAY-IN ROUND Addison Emmot/Sydnie Conn, Beloit defeats Darcy Draper/Averi Daubert, Trego, 9-6; Hoskins/Schlochtermeier def. Mia Bryant/Victoria Contreras, Lyon, 9-2;Brummer/Williamdef.Ashlynn Armstrong/Ryann Metro, Central Plains (7-16), 9-8 (9-6); Vague/Jundt def. Sky Wittman/Alyssa Schneider, Trego, 9-6; Couch/Salyers beats Ava Thill/Mahra Johnston, Ellinwood (8-10), 9-6

