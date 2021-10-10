Field hockey remains unbeaten at home with 4-0 Rout of Davidson





Next game: Appalachian Mountains 15-10-2021 | 5 p.m. FARMVILLE, Va. Longwood hockey’s home field advantage is alive and well at Elizabeth Burger Jackson Field. The Lancers (7-4, 2-2 MAC) went undefeated on their blue turf at the Longwood Athletics Complex, conceding two senior goals Sophia Loscher and led a visiting Davidson (2-10) 4-0 on Sunday afternoon to improve to 4-0 at Farmville. The win was a recovery attempt after Friday’s 3-2 loss in the state of Kent at number 24, in which MAC powerhouse Golden Flashes scored twice in the final three minutes of regulation to ruin the Lancers’ distorted bid. Longwood didn’t have much trouble protecting his net against Davidson on Sunday, as a goalkeeper Madison Nuckols made four saves and the Lancers limited the Wildcats to just four shots on target for the game. “We absolutely love playing on our own turf,” said sophomore Zoe Tierney , who played 32 minutes off the bench. “And usually we get a little shaken up when we play the second game in a weekend, but I think it was a good thing for us to be at home. “We’ve changed the lineup a bit and it’s working really well for us. Isis [Vrolijks] is in the middle, which is new, and the front line works very well together. We have also worked in practice on constant indoor and outdoor passes and antennas; That worked out really well for us this game.” That work paid off as Longwood built up a 2-0 lead at halftime and cut short the win with two more goals in the fourth quarter. Loscher booked that scoring outburst with the first goal of the game 15 seconds before the end of the first quarter and another in the 52nd minute. In between, fellow senior Luna Lopez and sophomore Kylie Levine also scored to contribute to Longwood’s fourth game with at least four goals this season. Loscher’s two-goal game extends a scorching streak for the Heidelberg, Germany native, who has racked up nine points in her past four games and is tied for the team leader with four assists. During that stretch, she also contributed three assists in the October 1 win against Central Michigan and the winning goal in a 3-1 win against Saint Francis on September 25. Longwood dominated Sunday’s runaway win against Davidson, beating the Wildcats 21-8 and putting 13 of those shots on target. Wildcat goalkeeper Cato Roell made eight saves but was unable to slow the Lancers’ penalty corner setup as Longwood scored three of his four goals on set-piece opportunities. The Lancers will continue their four-game homestand next Friday, October 15, in a return to the Mid-American Conference game when league rival Appalachian State comes to Farmville for a 5:00 p.m. matchup. That is the first of two home games over the weekend, with Commonwealth power Liberty coming in two days later for a 1pm rivalry showdown on Sunday. #HorsePower

