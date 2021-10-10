Cricket: Punjab’s reckless batter Jasia moves to Rajasthan





Two seasons ago, when Punjab women won their first national T20 title, opener Jaisa Akhtar played a pivotal role with an impressive run throughout the tournament, hitting a match-winning knock of 56 runs off 54 balls, beating Karnataka in the final. Originally from Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, Jasia, who moved to Punjab in 2013 for better cricket opportunities, had been the mainstay of the state teams in recent years. However, in the upcoming domestic season, the rake opener will not come out for Punjab but for Rajasthan. The 33-year-old has been roped by Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) for a senior women’s team that will compete in the one-day tournament from September 28 and the T20 competition in February 2022. There were no cricket facilities in my village, so I had to move to a nearby state to practice cricket. It was great to represent Amritsar in the inter-district tournament and then Punjab in the inter-state competitions. I can’t forget how I did well at the domestic level and got to play in both the Challengers Trophy and the Womens T20 Challenge. I couldn’t resist an offer from RCA as it is a very professional body with a great set up for the cricketers. I am looking forward to playing for Rajasthan and scoring big runs, said Jasia, who was selected at the camp in India in 2017. Jasia is the first female Valley cricketer to reach team camp in India, idolizing Sachin Tendulkar and Harmanpreet Kaur. Her father Gul Mohammed Wani, a small farmer, feeds his family with the apples and walnuts he grows on a small field in the village of Braripora in Shopian. It was not easy living in my village and dreaming big. Due to the pandemic, a lot of time was lost and I was not able to train as much as I wanted. However, in the last few months things got better and I started training here in the nearby ground. Then I helped my father pick apples from the trees. It is so inspiring to see veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami doing well for India. I want to play for India and this coming season will be a make or break for me. I am pinning my hopes on performing for Rajasthan, Jasia added. Jasia’s growth and progress is hampered by injuries. Jasia puts the injuries behind her and feels fitter and more positive about the new turns. There will be a lot of cricket in India in the coming months. With a fresh mind, I take my new stint at RCA very seriously. I want to do well in the one day tournament and make big hits. There is now a lot of competition when it comes to getting a berth in the Indian team. But at 33 years old I don’t want to give up and aim for a place in the Indian team. I can’t wait to get the most out of the upcoming season, said Jasia, who thinks a move to RCA will provide the much-needed boost.

