2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 6





For the first time this season, we have a new No. 1 team at the top of the SEC Football Power Rankings. Georgia impressed with a solid 34-10 defeat to Auburn at The Plains. In the first six games of the season, the Bulldogs have outperformed their opponents 239-36, with the most points against them being 13 on September 18 by South Carolina. However, the Georgia win wasn’t the only factor propelling the Bulldogs to first place this week. Down in College Station, top-ranked Alabama was upset by Texas A&M in a nail-biting thriller. The Aggies led the Crimson Tide 24-10 at the break, but a rising Alabama took a 38-31 lead in the fourth quarter. Texas A&M didn’t give up hope and balanced the game with minutes to go. After a failed drive through the Crimson Tide, the Aggies scored a field goal as the clock ran out to take home the upset and end Alabama’s 100-game streak of wins over ranked opponents. Around the SEC, Kentucky rose to second after losing to Alabama, beating LSU 42-21. The Wildcats have proven they are not messing around this season and are solidly the second best team in the SEC West. Who could have predicted that there would be only two undefeated teams in the conference at the middle of the season? And who would have thought Kentucky would be one of those teams? One thing is certain, if the second half of this season is anything like the first, then we are in for a wild and chaotic race to the finish. These are this week’s biggest movers: Biggest winner: Texas A&M — After being named the “biggest loser” last week, the Aggies came back roaring with their last-second win over Alabama. Texas A&M rises from 10th to fifth place this week. Biggest Loser: LSU — When it rains, it pours. And things are getting out of hand for the Bayou Bengals. LSU is now 1-2 to start the season in the SEC and 3-3 overall after being destroyed by Kentucky 42-21. With matches against Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas A&M and even Louisiana-Monroe on the schedule, Ed Orgeron’s Tigers could be in a world of pain by the end of the season. 1) Georgia (6-0, 4-0) 2) Kentucky (6-0, 4-0) 3) Alabama (5-1 overall, 2-1 SEC) 4) Being wrong (4-1, 1-1) 5) Texas A&M (4-2, 1-2) 6) Florida (4-2, 2-2) 7) Arkansas (4-2, 1-2) 8) Maroon (4-2, 1-1) 9) Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1) 10) Tennessee (4-2, 2-1) 11) LSU (3-3, 1-2) 12) Missouri (3-3, 0-2) 13) South Carolina (3-3, 0-3) 14) Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2) Visit BamaCentral every week throughout the 2021 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.

