Field Hockey: Ohio Comes Back to Beat Bellarmine 5-4 After Katelyn Whittle’s Overtime Goal

Ohio made a comeback in a 5-4 overtime win against Bellarmine. Ohio trailed 4-1 at halftime, but thanks to a controlled second half and a hat-trick from midfielder Katelyn Whittle, it reached a 4-0 run and won in extra time.

Ohio got off to a strong start as Whittle scored her first goal of the day in the second minute of the game off assists from Kaelyn Long and Leah Warren. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, their lead was broken about four minutes later by a goal from Anna Crump’s Knights.

Ohio maintained good possession during the first period, but was unable to capitalize on more of these offensive attacks. At the end of the first period the score remained 1-1.

The Bellarmine attack only found its way into the second period as Ohio struggled to make crucial stops. Halfway through the second period, Bellarmine scored two back-to-back goals from Crump and Julia Doornebos.

Ohio attempted to respond to Bellarmine’s offensive pressure. It produced six shots in the second period alone, but scored none of them. To make things even bleaker for Ohio, Doornebos added another score for the Knights 30 seconds before halftime.

After halftime, as a team, we knew we had to unite and find something deep inside, Whittle said.

Trailing three with only two periods left in the regulations, Ohio knew it had to bolster its defense and start converting open shot opportunities. It did just that, setting off a shift with a goal from striker Noa Desmaretz, assisted by midfielder Bodhi Littlefield on a quick break less than three minutes into the third period.

The Bobcats continued to score with another goal from Whittle assisted by striker Tasmin Williams at the start of the fourth period. The goal left Ohio just one score with almost an entire period to play.

As the fourth period came to the final minutes, Ohio continued to fight to tie the game. Midfielder Jillian Shive kept hopes alive, scoring with just three minutes left in the regular season to tie the game at 4-4. Ohio and Bellarmine went overtime.

With just seven members on each side due to overtime rules, Bellarmine struggled not to extend his initial lead as Ohio looked set to make its biggest comeback of the season. The drama quickly came to an end as Whittle scored in the 62nd minute of the game to secure a win for the Bobcats with her third goal of the day.

In addition to his massive offensive success, Ohios defense excelled in the second half of the comeback victory. After the first half, the Bobcats didn’t allow a single shot from the Knights. Conversely, the Bobcats made 13 shots in the second half.

The Bobcats knew the comeback couldn’t come in one go. They had to stay positive, build each other up and let smaller victories lead the way to the final result.

We were just trying to hit one goal at a time, trying to build that momentum and do it as a team, not as an individual, Whittle said.

This is Ohios second consecutive overtime win after his double overtime win over Davidson the previous Sunday. Ohio coach Ali Johnstone acknowledged how much grit the team has and their ability to finish when it matters most.

Overtime is tough, it’s brutal, Johnstone said. It just means they can dig deep. They clearly did.

