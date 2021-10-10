Sports
Field Hockey: Ohio Comes Back to Beat Bellarmine 5-4 After Katelyn Whittle’s Overtime Goal
Ohio made a comeback in a 5-4 overtime win against Bellarmine. Ohio trailed 4-1 at halftime, but thanks to a controlled second half and a hat-trick from midfielder Katelyn Whittle, it reached a 4-0 run and won in extra time.
Ohio got off to a strong start as Whittle scored her first goal of the day in the second minute of the game off assists from Kaelyn Long and Leah Warren. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, their lead was broken about four minutes later by a goal from Anna Crump’s Knights.
Ohio maintained good possession during the first period, but was unable to capitalize on more of these offensive attacks. At the end of the first period the score remained 1-1.
The Bellarmine attack only found its way into the second period as Ohio struggled to make crucial stops. Halfway through the second period, Bellarmine scored two back-to-back goals from Crump and Julia Doornebos.
Ohio attempted to respond to Bellarmine’s offensive pressure. It produced six shots in the second period alone, but scored none of them. To make things even bleaker for Ohio, Doornebos added another score for the Knights 30 seconds before halftime.
After halftime, as a team, we knew we had to unite and find something deep inside, Whittle said.
Trailing three with only two periods left in the regulations, Ohio knew it had to bolster its defense and start converting open shot opportunities. It did just that, setting off a shift with a goal from striker Noa Desmaretz, assisted by midfielder Bodhi Littlefield on a quick break less than three minutes into the third period.
The Bobcats continued to score with another goal from Whittle assisted by striker Tasmin Williams at the start of the fourth period. The goal left Ohio just one score with almost an entire period to play.
As the fourth period came to the final minutes, Ohio continued to fight to tie the game. Midfielder Jillian Shive kept hopes alive, scoring with just three minutes left in the regular season to tie the game at 4-4. Ohio and Bellarmine went overtime.
With just seven members on each side due to overtime rules, Bellarmine struggled not to extend his initial lead as Ohio looked set to make its biggest comeback of the season. The drama quickly came to an end as Whittle scored in the 62nd minute of the game to secure a win for the Bobcats with her third goal of the day.
In addition to his massive offensive success, Ohios defense excelled in the second half of the comeback victory. After the first half, the Bobcats didn’t allow a single shot from the Knights. Conversely, the Bobcats made 13 shots in the second half.
The Bobcats knew the comeback couldn’t come in one go. They had to stay positive, build each other up and let smaller victories lead the way to the final result.
We were just trying to hit one goal at a time, trying to build that momentum and do it as a team, not as an individual, Whittle said.
This is Ohios second consecutive overtime win after his double overtime win over Davidson the previous Sunday. Ohio coach Ali Johnstone acknowledged how much grit the team has and their ability to finish when it matters most.
Overtime is tough, it’s brutal, Johnstone said. It just means they can dig deep. They clearly did.
Sources
2/ https://www.thepostathens.com/article/2021/10/ohio-bobcats-field-hockey-bellarmine-comeback-win-2021
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]