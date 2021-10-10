Delhi Capital’s bowling gamble is about to come loose | Cricket





Delhi Capitals was already a much better team than Delhi Daredevils. Call them what you will, the Delhi franchise has yet to get their hands on IPL silverware in the league’s 14-year history. They decided they had to be the ones to take the bold steps against three-time champion Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Sunday. In the absence of their high-impact player Marcus Stoinis, Delhi went for bowling all-rounder Tom Curran over inexperienced bat-all-rounder Ripal Patel. The move had an inherent risk, putting an extra burden on the highest order to get it right. Prithvi Shaw got off to a blazing start, but Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, who should have played the anchor around him, failed. The prospect of Patel, R Ashwin and Curran on 7/6/08 would have made the Delhi think tank uneasy. On 50/2 in the 6th over, Axar Patel walked. On many levels, it was an unusual move. Patel’s stronger suit is not hitting, especially in T20 cricket with a career strike rate of 125. He has had few hitting chances and little success with 36 runs in 11 games this year, doing his tricks with the ball and scoring 15. wickets for this game. IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 DC vs CSK Live Updates He faced Ravindra Jadeja there, the two are of the same brand in the Indian T20 World Cup squad. Patel is the better bowler of the two, and Jadeja is a much stronger striker with the bat. Here they were, two all-rounders from different parts of Gujarat, to prove the value of their multi-skills before joining forces for India. Patel started by stealing a boundary from a Jadeja 9 run-over. But how could MS Dhoni not have his countermove ready? He introduced the sparingly used Moeen Ali as a match-up to counter Patel. Shaw continued the frenzy, but Patel couldn’t continue playing second fiddle. In the 10th over, he didn’t quite connect with a Moeen Ali off spinner who didn’t spin, found more height than distance and went out to long-on for 10. Shaw flew to his side and scored the first eight of the ten borders hit by Delhi. But keeping the ball low has never been Shaw’s way, which often proves his downfall. After a blazing 34-ball 60, he pledged one from an open knife straight to distant hands. Jadeja failed to fire Patel, but he saw the back of an op-song Shaw. In a high-pressure game, it was the kind of innings that, if not ended, could have damaged CSK’s confidence with more batting support around him. Was Delhi trying to be too bold by playing the extra bowler and thus disrupting their stroke flow in a big match? With a nicely decorated bowling alley in pacers Avesh Khan-Anrich Nortje-Kagiso Rabada and spinners Patel-Ashwin, they may well have done that. Captain Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyers handled the second half cleverly, scoring over 10 runs-per-over in the death overs, saving them the blush.

