Four Biggest Questions For Texas Football After Red River’s Loss





Texas was seemingly back with authority against Oklahoma on Saturday, at least until the second half began. After a sweltering start that had the college football world in the palm of their hands, the Longhorns did what they do best when they experience success, which is simply confront the plant. It was way too Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Falcons-esque as the Texas messed up a 28-7 lead over Oklahoma. The offensive line was again a big deal during the game as quarterback Casey Thompson was under constant pressure, and if it weren’t for Bijan Robinson to be as elusive as he was, he would have played a bad game too. Playing well enough to likely end the Spencer Rattler era in Norman, the defense was absolutely debunked by freshman sensation Caleb Williams. The frustration is understandable as the team underperformed and resembled the teams coached by Tom Herman. There were multiple decisions by the new coaching staff that contributed heavily to the loss. Steve Sarkisian didn’t make many decisions where I questioned him as much as while watching the Red River Shootout. These are my four biggest questions arising from Texas’s loss to Oklahoma. Why didn’t the Longhorns call half time out?

In what appeared to be one of many examples of “all brakes without gas,” Texas had an excellent shot at scoring a touchdown in the Oklahoma area that would have stabbed an absolute dagger through the Sooners’ hearts before he went to the locker room. After a one-yard run by Robinson with 29 seconds left, the Longhorns ran the clock to 14 seconds. It seemed doubtful, but Texas still had a timeout to use after the next game. However, instead of immediately calling the time-out at about six seconds or more, Sarkisian decided to turn the clock back to two seconds and settle for a field goal. I just don’t understand that Oklahoma has to get off easy and not at least take a shot from the Oklahoma 31. If he called the timeout earlier, Texas could have had enough time to take at least one shot into the end zone. Kicking a field goal in that situation should have been the last resort, but it seemed Sarkisian had no problem taking just three. We didn’t know how hard it would be for Texas to score for the rest of the game. Why did Texas stray from using their running backs?

Having solidified themselves as one of the best running back rooms in the nation, the Longhorns didn’t take up the run game as much as I thought they would. Now I never expected Bijan Robinson to get 35 carries again, but I did expect Texas to try to establish the run game by using all their backs. I firmly believe that Keilan Robinson and Roschon Johnson should both get at least eight touches per game because it will take the pressure from Robinson and bring them all to the table with something different. Johnson is averaging over six carries per game, but didn’t register a single touch on offense today. Keilan Robinson, who averages about five per game, also got zero touches. Obviously Bijan Robinson had a great game, but he wasn’t used in the passing game, and Sarkisian chose to use him alone against Oklahoma rather than deploy the three-headed monster. I’m not saying more running would have been an automatic win, but it probably would have allowed Texas to mentally beat Oklahoma instead of letting them hang out and eventually take the lead. Why go for the fourth deficit and not take the field goal late in the fourth?

This sounds very contradictory to the first question, but context is more important than anything. After Marcus Washington was inches away from the third-place tie, Sarkisian chose to keep the attack on the field and go for it on 4th-and-11 instead of kicking a field goal that would have cut into the lead. Normally I wouldn’t trust kicker Cameron Dicker, but at the time he was a perfect 6-for-6. Also at that point, the offensive line immediately gave up the pressure, leaving Casey Thompson with no time and forcing him to run a pitch across the center that was caught by the grass monster. It just amazes me here because, just like in the first half, Texas mismanaged their timeouts and chose to score a field goal when time wasn’t on their side. In this case, the Longhorns had four minutes to play with and a timeout worked in their favor. Granted, the defense didn’t stop much at this point, but the offense struggled to do anything and it just didn’t seem like the best move. Will the trenches ruin the Texas season?

Games are often won in the trenches. Both sides of the ball have struggled tremendously all season, be it the offensive line unable to block their own shadow or the defensive line unable to generate pressure and stop the run. This question is one that can’t be answered yet because the season isn’t over yet, of course, but it’s safe to say that if significant improvements or adjustments aren’t made, Texas could lose two or three more games. Starting on the defensive line, they gave up over 300 yards for the second time this season, and prior to the Texas game, Kennedy Brooks hadn’t rushed more than 95 yards all season. He collected 217 yards at 8.7 yards per carry. The line and the rest of the defense looked downright confused when Caleb Williams came into play and didn’t know how to stop him. They didn’t get nearly enough pressure on him, and there has yet to be someone who stands up and is a consistent pass-rusher. Not sure who would be a better option, but Texas might as well trot out JaTavion Sanders and see what he can do on the edge. This is clearly a weakness, otherwise the staff would not have set up seven defense committees. The offensive line has been terrible week in, week out. I don’t know if there are any further savings or adjustments that are possible. It looks like Thompson would be better off holding the ball for three seconds and just take off, as the line of barley might even lend a hand to some rushers. I don’t know if there’s a staff change that could save this line, or prevent Christian Jones from being exposed every game. The offensive line is more of a concern than the defensive line, and while the rest of Texas’ games are up for grabs, there are solid defenses that can embarrass this line. The Longhorns need a miracle or the offense will have to be adjusted to account for the fact that before the announcer is done saying “Thompson falls back,” the ball has to be out or Thompson has to run already.

