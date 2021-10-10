Purdue returns to beat Gophers 3-2





Next game: Illinois 14-10-2021 | 8:00 pm Big Ten Network MINNEAPOLIS The University of Minnesota (6-4-3, 2-4-0 B1G) failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead on the road on Sunday afternoon in a 3-2 loss to No. 25 Purdue in West Lafayette. Sophia Boman scored together with Christa VanLoon at the defeat. “We are disappointed with today’s result. Every time you go into halftime with a 2-0 lead, it can be a dangerous score because sometimes you feel a little too comfortable,” head coach Erin Chastain said. “Even though we prepared our group for that, Purdue came out and set the tone in the second half. We’ve never really had anyone come up and set the tone on our side in the second half. I thought we set the tone in the second half first half which is the positive but good teams with good players will do that they are a top 25 team for a reason and have had a lot of results this season and i really felt like we just didn’t performed in the second half today.” Minnesota scored the first two goals of the game and came on the board first with a penalty from Sophia Boman in the 17th minute. The sophomore then got the chance for a penalty kick Megan Gray was contaminated in the Purdue box. Boman’s penalty kick is her fourth overall this season. VanLoon doubled the lead just before half-time with a goal in the 41st minute. The first goal in the Maroon and Gold for VanLoon came after a great service in the penalty area of Makenzie Langdok that was flipped back by Maddie Baker on a waiting VanLoon who shot the ball past Purdue’s keeper. Purdue scored three unanswered in the second half to take the win. The first came in the 64th minute via Emily Mathews, her fifth of the year, followed by a Minnesota own goal to make the game 2-2 in the 71st minute. The Boilermakers kept up the pressure and scored a second unassisted goal in the 85th minute in the form of Sarah Griffith. With the pair of goals scored in the first half, Minnesota has now scored 15 of their 21 goals this season in the first 45 minutes of action. In the loss, the Gophers were out, but all eight of Minnesota’s shots were on frame. The next match for the Maroon and Gold will take place on Thursday, October 14 on the B1G Network against Illinois. The match kicks off at 8 p.m. CT. For more information on the Gophers, keep coming back with GopherSports.com. Keep up with the University of Minnesota women’s soccer on Twitter and Instagram (@GopherSoccer) and on Facebook so you don’t miss any content during the 2021 season.

