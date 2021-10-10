Walpole continues without star senior – Boston Herald

If you’re a Walpole Porker, aspiring for the state championship isn’t so much an idea as it is a tradition.

The 12 state titles in their trophy cabinet are well documented, and star seniors Natalie Griffin, Caroline Whelan and Jess Tosone are well aware that the program has not won one since 2016 either. The mere talk of falling into the Div. 1 South final in 2018 and 2019 makes Griffin sigh; knowing how close they have come. They’d like one.

Losing a season to COVID didn’t help. But then Griffin, a two-time All-Scholastic center back, tore her ACL last spring with close friends Whelan and Tosone on the lacrosse field next to her, effectively banning her from their senior season.

That was no mere setback. It was a stomach sleeper.

That moment when I would stay with me forever, Whelan said.

Tosone never imagined that the trio’s annual talks about replacing certain lead actors would be about Griffin. But she also never imagined that without the most important part of their defense, Walpole wouldn’t concede a single goal until Wednesday’s win against Central Catholic.

The Porkers are 9-0 with eight shutouts, checking in at No. 2 in the MIAAs latest Div. 1 power ranking. They haven’t missed a beat yet.

I don’t think any of us expected we’d be where we are today without Natalie, Tosone said. I was really nervous at first. She is clearly one of the strongest players on the team so I didn’t know what to expect when she was gone. We knew we would still be a strong group, but I don’t think we thought we would be undefeated.

With Whelan as the forward, Tosone as the central midfielder and Griffin as the central defender, Walpole was incredibly strong with his top three players leading each stage. When Griffin went down, Walpole coach Jen Quinn didn’t know what to do for that defensive unit.

At first the thought was to bring Whelan back, but the attack needed her. Next in line was junior Lindsey Jacobs and the transition from right back to center was seamless. Brigid Welch, Katie Colleran, Meghan Riley and Brianna Frucic have bloomed for the goalkeeper Maddy Clark, too, and the Walpoles leadership can’t say enough about the work they’ve done.

Simply put, everyone stepped up.

Some of my young children, early in the year, I wasn’t too sure about how they would grow and develop, Quinn said. They step right up and hold their ground.

We found a strong defensive group Lindsey Jacobs to be one of them. She took the central defender position and I think she surprised a lot of people, Tosone added. You really need a strong and vocal person in the center back position and she does it well.

Griffin sees Tosone, Whelan and Jacobs thrive from the sidelines, far from ambivalent about her new role. Every practice and game has seen her, her teammates jokingly cheering and advising Coach Nat. In fact, Quinn sees many younger players asking her for input when they’re too nervous to ask the coaches.

Coach or play, Griffin just wants a title.

That would be incredible, she said. It would honestly mean the same whether I was playing or not. I don’t know, looking at them all how much better they’ve gotten. I literally feel like a coach. It would only strengthen in recent years. It would be so cool.

So far, Walpole has a great opportunity, which makes Whelan and Tosone feel better every day. Whelan says team chemistry, even outside of the core trio, is a critical part. Wins over Natick, Needham, Cohasset and Central Catholic have bolstered the case, and a huge game against undefeated Franklin Monday night will also be a great test.

I still think they were so successful and did so well, Whelan said. We really have a chance, even if our best player is out.

Optimism surrounds new power rankings

Been working on the new MIAA ranking system for two weeks now. From what they’ve seen, coaches are usually happy with the results.

The first rankings showed some discrepancies with incorrect records and some tilted positions of some teams’ true worth, but many coaches understand what has been communicated all along. way.

Rockport coach and chairman of the hockey committee Mary Ryan supported what she considers an early success and loves the excitement the playoff rankings add.

With anything new, there will be kinks that need to be fixed. But I think they were great overall, she said. I think coaches and players are excited. As someone who always tried to figure out how my division was divided by searching newspapers and the MIAA website for scores, this is definitely 100 times better. The momentum and excitement of being able to see where you are week after week will help build a school community that stands behind their teams.

One of those kinks is the penalty kick rules. If a match is out of reach and a penalty corner is declared after the time has elapsed, the corner will not be played. With new MOV rules, that goal is now important.

We have to change and allow the corner, Ryan said.

After the second release, Wellesley whose record was incorrect in the first ranking jumped to number 8 with the correction.

Teams within ultra-competitive leagues like the Middlesex League, Cape and Islands League and Cape Ann League took a bit of a surprise dive. So was Cohasset, who is ranked No. 12 despite a strong record playing top teams. However, as a large handful of coaches have communicated, we don’t know what it will look like until the end result.