Patrick Mahomes may be the best player in the NFL, but he might be even better at another surprising sport

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best player in the entire NFL. The 26-year-old has already made three Pro Bowls, won an MVP award and led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in just three seasons as a starter.

But Mahomes might be even better at an entirely different sport that not many fans would expect: ping pong.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warms up ahead of a game against the San Francisco 49ers | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Mahomes was a superstar athlete who grew up in Tyler, Texas. He was clearly a very talented quarterback in his teens, but he also excelled on the basketball and baseball field at Whitehouse High School.

When it came time to pick a college, Mahomes decided to pursue both a football and baseball career at Texas Tech. But after his sophomore year with the Red Raiders, he retired from baseball to focus solely on football. It’s safe to say he made the right choice there.

Mahomes finally made it to the NFL in 2017. He famously sat in his rookie season as a backup to Alex Smith, but he won the job a year later and has exploded ever since. The quarterback threw an NFL-high 50 touchdowns in his first season as a starter, and he led the Chiefs to an AFC Championship appearance before falling to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The following year, Mahomes and the Chiefs went all the way to the Super Bowl, beating the San Francisco 49ers. They reached the Super Bowl again in 2021, but lost to Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you keep track of it at home, that’s three AFC Championship appearances, two Super Bowl appearances, and a championship in his first three years as a starter.

In 50 career starts, Mahomes has thrown more than 15,000 yards and 128 touchdowns. He is already on his way to a Hall of Fame career, and he may already be the NFL’s best player.

But Mahomes may be even more adept at ping pong.

It’s hard to believe that Mahomes could be any better at any sport other than football, but it just might be true.

A new Mahomes feature from the athletic detailed how serious the QB is about table tennis. Hunter Rittimann, his former teammate and roommate at Texas Tech, shared: the athletic that Mahomes’ best sport “may be Ping-Pong.”

Mahomes has a table at his house and plays all the time when he is not on the football field. He approaches the game in the same way as football, and he regularly studies his opponents to find their weaknesses.

“He can combine strength and finesse and he is extremely proud of his defence,” he says the athletic.

Note to self: Do not challenge Mahomes on the soccer field or the ping pong table.

Bending over to the competition

Mahomes memorably flexed his muscles after scoring Super Bowl 54’s first touchdown against the 49ers, but that wasn’t a celebration he forged on the football field. The flex actually stems from his table tennis talent.

Nic Shimonek, a former backup QB at Texas Tech, shared: the athletic that Mahomes likes to spew nonsense on the ping-pong table. And when Shimonek lost, Mahomes bent his right arm the same way he did in the Super Bowl.

Perhaps Mahomes has a second athletic career in store when he eventually retires from the NFL.

