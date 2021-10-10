Sports
Patrick Mahomes may be the best player in the NFL, but he might be even better at another surprising sport
Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best player in the entire NFL. The 26-year-old has already made three Pro Bowls, won an MVP award and led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in just three seasons as a starter.
But Mahomes might be even better at an entirely different sport that not many fans would expect: ping pong.
Patrick Mahomes is one of the best players in the NFL
Mahomes was a superstar athlete who grew up in Tyler, Texas. He was clearly a very talented quarterback in his teens, but he also excelled on the basketball and baseball field at Whitehouse High School.
When it came time to pick a college, Mahomes decided to pursue both a football and baseball career at Texas Tech. But after his sophomore year with the Red Raiders, he retired from baseball to focus solely on football. It’s safe to say he made the right choice there.
Mahomes finally made it to the NFL in 2017. He famously sat in his rookie season as a backup to Alex Smith, but he won the job a year later and has exploded ever since. The quarterback threw an NFL-high 50 touchdowns in his first season as a starter, and he led the Chiefs to an AFC Championship appearance before falling to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
The following year, Mahomes and the Chiefs went all the way to the Super Bowl, beating the San Francisco 49ers. They reached the Super Bowl again in 2021, but lost to Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you keep track of it at home, that’s three AFC Championship appearances, two Super Bowl appearances, and a championship in his first three years as a starter.
In 50 career starts, Mahomes has thrown more than 15,000 yards and 128 touchdowns. He is already on his way to a Hall of Fame career, and he may already be the NFL’s best player.
But Mahomes may be even more adept at ping pong.
The best sport of Patrick Mahomes is perhaps ping pong
It’s hard to believe that Mahomes could be any better at any sport other than football, but it just might be true.
A new Mahomes feature from the athletic detailed how serious the QB is about table tennis. Hunter Rittimann, his former teammate and roommate at Texas Tech, shared: the athletic that Mahomes’ best sport “may be Ping-Pong.”
Mahomes has a table at his house and plays all the time when he is not on the football field. He approaches the game in the same way as football, and he regularly studies his opponents to find their weaknesses.
“He can combine strength and finesse and he is extremely proud of his defence,” he says the athletic.
Note to self: Do not challenge Mahomes on the soccer field or the ping pong table.
Bending over to the competition
Mahomes memorably flexed his muscles after scoring Super Bowl 54’s first touchdown against the 49ers, but that wasn’t a celebration he forged on the football field. The flex actually stems from his table tennis talent.
Nic Shimonek, a former backup QB at Texas Tech, shared: the athletic that Mahomes likes to spew nonsense on the ping-pong table. And when Shimonek lost, Mahomes bent his right arm the same way he did in the Super Bowl.
Perhaps Mahomes has a second athletic career in store when he eventually retires from the NFL.
All stats courtesy of Reference for professional football.
Like it sports broadcasts on Facebook. follow us on twitter @sportcasting19.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes all but guaranteed his comeback win in Super Bowl 54 with a simple 9-word response
Sources
2/ https://www.sportscasting.com/patrick-mahomes-best-player-nfl-more-skilled-another-surprising-sport/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]