6-0 feels great, but change is needed

Michigan football is 6-0 for the first time since 2016, Jim Harbaugh’s second season as head coach, but that season didn’t end the way everyone wanted.

In 2016, Michigan was 9-0 before losing on a last second field goal to Iowa. Two weeks later, they lost in double overtime to the state of Ohio. To top it off, the Florida State Wolverines lost in the bowl game.

After starting 9-0, Michigan finished the 2016 season 1-3 in their last four games, the biggest games of the season.

How does that compare to 2021 Michigan football?

Michigan has played some big games; Beating Wisconsin along the way was no easy task, and Saturday night in Lincoln wasn’t easy either. It doesn’t matter who you are, winning on the go in college football isn’t easy; just ask Nick Saban.

But for the Wolverines, the biggest games of their season have yet to be played. Those games appear to be against Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State. That’s comparable to the 2016 season, where the biggest games of the season were late in the year.

Where did Michigan football look good in 2021?

The biggest reason Michigan has been successful is due to its run game. Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum all opponents of corn and blue have run. They had some battles against Wisconsin and Rutgers at times, but they won in the end.

Another big reason the Wolverines are 6-0 is the defensive line. Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, and Chris Hinton have had a major impact so far. The defensive line not only stops other teams from running the ball, but has also enforced their will on opponents.

What needs to change for football in Michigan?

I understand the saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” but Michigan football nearly went broke against Nebraska on Saturday night.

Nebraska exposed the Michigan defense in the second half; they were able to find a way to get guys in the field open, making it easy for Adrian Martinez to move the ball around the field.

When Martinez failed to pass in the second half, he rolled out of the pocket and took off for positive yards. A running quarterback has always hurt Michigan in the past, and that problem still exists.

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has impressed me this season with his ability to pick different blitzes and has a great plan. What I like about him is that he makes adjustments.

But against Nebraska, he either didn’t make in-game adjustments in the second half, or if he did, they didn’t work. I’m not saying he should change anything, but the Michigan defense has a lot of room to get better.

On the offensive side of the ball, the offensive line and running backs have kept their end of the bargain, save for a few false start penalties.

quarterback Cade McNamara is what needs to change in the attack. McNamara is a game manager, he commands the attack and his job is not to turn the ball around and make the easy throws. But honestly, he doesn’t.

Against Nebraska, McNamara threw his first interception of the season, but that’s not why he has to take a seat. He just can’t make the simple, easy throws consistently. The short throws on the route are skipped to the receiver or thrown so far outside the receiver that it is in full mode to get a hand on it.

On deep throws across the field, McNamara knocks or knocks the ball over. He had “right to the money” once this season, the flea flash against Wisconsin. The phenomenal catch by Mike Sainristil last night shouldn’t have happened; he was wide open, McNamara needs to hit him in step for an easy touchdown. Michigan settled for a field goal that drive.

I’m not trying to say backup quarterback JJ McCarthy would immediately make Michigan the number one team in the country, maybe, but maybe not. What I’m saying is that to win the biggest games of the season, McNamara can’t be the guy you ask to win those games.

JJ McCarthy gives Michigan football its best shot at going 3-0 against Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State.

I understand it’s hard to change your quarterback when you’re undefeated, but the best teams in the country do it. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley took it on Saturday against Texas and benched Spencer Rattler for a true freshman 5 star. We all remember Nick Saban pulling Jalen Hurts in the national championships for a true freshman, and both coaches won.

Ultimately, Michigan football still faces the most challenging part of their schedule, and with Cade McNamara as quarterback and a potentially exposed defense, the Wolverines will finish the 2021 season just like the 2016 season.

Jim Harbaugh must make the tough decision to have the best chance of finally playing for the Big Ten Championship.