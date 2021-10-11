Caon City Tigers EZ Ortega and Brandon Chavez Qualify for State Tennis Tournament – ​​Canon City Daily Record





The Caon City Tigers’ EZ Ortega and Brandon Chavez have qualified for the state tennis tournament in Pueblo. The No. 1 doubles the duo Thursday through Saturday on the Pueblo City Park courses. They entered the regional tournament as the sixth seed of seven teams in their division. In Friday’s first round, they upset fourth-seeded Pueblo Centennial 6-1, 6-1. In the semi-finals, they met #1 seeded Pueblo County, who sent them to the playbacks by beating them 6-0, 6-1. On Saturday morning, they faced the third-seeded Pueblo Central Wildcats. In a hard-fought competitive match that lasted two and a half hours, they came out on top after losing the first set 6-3, then firing back to win the next two sets in tie-breaks to take third. end. When the Pueblo County team won the championship game, they forced the Pueblo West team into the playbacks. Since the Tigers had not met the #2 seeded Pueblo West in the tournament, they played a challenge match to determine the region’s second state qualifier. After a 30-minute break from their third-place match, Ortega and Chavez kept up the momentum and the Cyclones closed out 6-4, 6-4. In the #3 doubles, Sam Coulson and Gavin Riva also put in an excellent performance to finish fourth. They were also the sixth-placed team. In Round 1 on Friday, they upset fourth seed Fountain Valley, beating them 6-4, 6-1. In the semifinals, they lost to No. 1 seeded Pueblo Central 6-1, 6-1. Saturday morning in the game for third place, they faced Pueblo County in second seed. They had a very competitive and even game, losing 7-5, 6-4 to take home the ribbon for fourth place. The other Tiger-players were eliminated at the end of the Friday competition. All three singles lost their first round matches. At number 1, Bryce Morgan lost to Central, number 2 singles Baiza Mand lost to Mesa Ridge; No. 3 singles Caleb Pavlicek lost to Pueblo Central. Both Morgan and Pavlicek were drawn in the playback competitions, but were unsuccessful. The No. 2 doubles team of Damien Jolly and Jaksyn McGuire lost their first round to Pueblo West. In their playback with Pueblo Central, they had a hard-fought three-set match. They won the first set and left the next two behind. at no. 4 doubles Ayden Masse and Brayden Bohna lost their tough match in the first round, but were not withdrawn in the playoff round. There were 9 teams from Southern Colorado at the regional qualifying tournament: all four city schools of Pueblo, Pueblo County, Pueblo West, Mesa Ridge and Fountain Valley from Colorado Springs and Canon City. Pueblo County won the top team honors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.canoncitydailyrecord.com/2021/10/10/canon-city-tigers-ez-ortega-and-brandon-chavez-qualify-for-state-tennis-tourney The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos