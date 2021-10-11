Field Hockey Saratoga Dedicates Pink Game and 2021 Season in Memory of Beth Roberts – Saratogian

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY — Those at Saratoga Springs High School knew Beth Roberts as the assistant coach of the varsity field hockey team. At Schuylerville, she was a special education teacher and junior varsity lacrosse coach.

However, her favorite role was being a mother.

Being a mom was her favorite thing, said Erin Lloyd, a colleague of Roberts’s at Schuylerville Central School District. Her son Andrew is the light of her life and as much as she loved sports coaching, her favorite pastime was being a mom on the sidelines; see him play basketball, see him play baseball.

Over the summer, Roberts lost her two-year battle with cancer and died on July 15, 2021.

That reality hit the Saratoga field hockey team when they began training at the end of this summer and longtime head coach assistant Jo-Anne Hostigs was out.

This season they played for a bigger reason, they did it for Coach Roberts, said Saratoga junior Aubrey Ide. “Every time we stepped onto the field, we tried to make her proud.

Because she was such an influence on our program, the biggest compliment they could give her is that they want to play for her and I feel like they all did now,” said Hostig. “We all tried our best to do for her.

Hostig and Roberts’ relationship dates back to Robert’s second year of high school in Saratoga Springs. Roberts played on Hostig’s junior varsity hockey team.

She was actually on my first team in Saratoga that I coached as a player, Hostig said of her 1989 junior varsity team.

Roberts again played for Hostig on varsity in the 11th grade. Hostig took over when the previous head coach went on leave.

She was like a coach on the pitch to me, that’s what I always said about her, Hostig said. As a player, she was like any other coach on the pitch because she was my sweeper in the back and she could see the whole game.

She returned to Saratoga in 1999 after graduating from college, rejoining the hockey program as a junior varsity coach for two seasons. In 2001, she became an assistant to the varsity, a role she held until the 2020 season.

On October 13 at 6:30 PM, the Blue Streaks will host their annual Pink Game, this year in honor of Coach Roberts.

The Pink Game has always meant a lot to me because when I was little my mother had breast cancer, said Senior Captain Addison Carmer. It’s always kind of a hit when there are opportunities to raise money for breast cancer awareness. This past year, with the passing of Coach Roberts, these seasons have been very difficult for us. Honestly, it’s my favorite game of the year.

The pink game is the most important game of the year for us and now that Coach Roberts is gone it is even more important, added fellow captain Lily Gutch. I know everyone will think of her and play on the field with all our hearts.

Just like last year, the game will be played against Shaker.

This is so much more than just a game, it’s more than just the sport of hockey. This is real life and it’s a great honor to play in their Pink Game and to have played in it last year as well, said Shaker goalkeeper and co-captain Davin Testo. It’s a great cause and it’s great to know that they were part of something bigger than us, bigger than the game. Were happy to be a part of that.

We all have a lot of respect for Saratoga and the fact that they channeled their energy and united as a team for their coach. It’s really inspiring, added Shaker co-captain Keara Papa. They are a great team on the pitch and were honored to play against them in that game.

ABOVE AND BEYOND

Hockey wasn’t the only sport Beth Roberts had an in-depth knowledge of. In recent years, she had been involved in the lacrosse program at Saratoga Springs High School.

However, for the past three years, she has been the junior varsity girls’ lacrosse coach at Schuylerville.

She just had so much determination to finish what she started, Lloyd said of Roberts closing out the 2021 lacrosse season.

Lloyd, head of varsity hockey and lacrosse coach at Schuylerville, marveled at what she saw.

I was aware there was a setback and she stayed so strong and positive for the kids. She kept appearing before them, day after day, and that was who she was on the field and in the classroom.

Lloyd first met Roberts in Schuylerville when she was preparing to go on maternity leave to have her son Andrew. Lloyd was her replacement.

That tie allowed Lloyd to give a major boost to Roberts’ entire career, including a story about how she had her lacrosse teams play a man down, to teach defense on the side. In addition to her love of Duke basketball, Lloyd also shared a story from March 2020, when the COVID-19 shutdown first began. Although immunocompromised, Roberts managed to find a way to get a family hard-hit by the closure hundreds of dollars worth of groceries.

I think something people don’t realize is how much she went above and beyond, Lloyd said. I didn’t even realize how many students she’d favored over the years; pay for kids to play sports, pay for things kids need for school and nobody ever knew she was doing it.

Her whole life has always been about doing something for others and not wanting credit, Hostig explained. She would definitely be mad at me if I were making a story about her. She’s not at all. Or name a prize after her. She just did it because she wanted to pay it in advance.

One such act of prepaying it was escorting current Saratoga captain, Lauren Barlow.

She was my geometry teacher in tenth grade,” Barlow said. “My parents were like ‘you have to find a tutor’ because I wasn’t good at geometry and she said she would do it and she didn’t even want to pay for it. I have a lot of memories of her helping me and half the time we went from talking geometry to field hockey and life.

Part of the call to action for Roberts wasn’t just extraordinary acts of kindness. She understood how the education system works and knew when to take action herself. That involved being involved with the Schuylerville Teachers Association, attending numerous meetings, and advocating for the things students and teachers need to be successful.

Go further, including assisting colleagues.

Beth was the most selfless and genuine person I met when I came to Saratoga, said Kelsey Allen, who met Roberts during her time as a lacrosse coach at Saratoga. I was a young teacher, young coach and she was like my anchor when I first started. She helped me but kept everything real and was honest. She made me feel so welcome and we ended up doing some races together too. Getting to know her a little bit outside of teaching continued to reinforce what an open and genuine person she was.

And she had the best smile in the world. What I remember most is her smile.

BEACON OF POSITIVITY

It was not uncommon for Saratoga hockey players to wake up on game day to text messages from Roberts.

One of those messages read: You didn’t wake up to be average, you woke up to be great.

She has always believed in me. Schuur is always trying to pick me up,” said Erin Fleming, who graduated in 2021. “While playing games, be like Erin, get out of your head, you’re doing so well, you got this. After the games, we really figured out what I needed to work on and what went well.

Fleming went on to describe what it was like to know that Roberts was ill.

I was very close to her, so I knew she was sick all the time. I think maybe I was one of the only ones who knew,” she said. She used to tell us something the Navy Seals use, that if you’re tired and want to give up, you’re only 40 percent done. That you have only used 40 percent of your energy. When she got sicker, I reminded her of that.

“She was never negative and she had a right to be for all the things she had to deal with in her life and she never was,” Hostig added. “She was the most positive person, persevering through everything.

Robert’s special relationship with Fleming involved whispering small phrases to each other, such as “Beast Mode” and “Let’s get ready to mess around.”

Roberts would also occasionally babysit Fleming’s dog, a Golden Doodle named Archie.

I feel like knowing gave me more time to prepare for what was about to happen,” Fleming said. “My mom and I started thinking about what we were going to do next, how we were going to make sure everyone was okay after that and I think she trusted us to deal with that. It was hard, I knew she was sick in my second year of high school. It was hard not to tell my friends, but I took a lot more time to go and talk to her whenever I could.”

ROBERTS’ MEMORY LIVES

There are many ways that Beth Roberts’ legacy is continued through efforts at Saratoga Springs High School and Schuylerville High School.

One way the Saratoga field hockey team thought is through flip flops.

She always wore flip flops no matter what,” said Carmer. “That’s why we have slippers hanging on the fence of the field with a message to her. No matter what, snowing, raining; the only time she didn’t was when she broke her toe. She had a thong on one foot and a boot on the other.

Those flip flops have been hanging at the gateway to Saratoga’s lawn since the start of the season, carrying messages from the players.

Kyle Adams The Saratoga Field Hockey Team wrote messages on thongs to Coach Roberts, who was known for wearing them all the time.

Kyle Adams Jo-Anne Hostig will coach the Saratoga Field Hockey team against Columbia on September 13, 2021.

Saratoga coaches wear their Roberts #33 shirts during a game against Columbia on September 13, 2021.

This season’s hockey team warm-ups also feature Roberts’ name on the back. Players have their own number, while coaches’ warm-ups have the number Roberts wore as a player, #33.

Hostig is also working on creating a year-end award in Roberts’ honor.

We started with a new award for our awards ceremony in June,” said Hostig. “She was such a positive influence and she was always part of my program, so it’s well deserved.”

At Schuylerville there is already a stock exchange fund in the name of Roberts.

We just want to spread the wealth in her name,” Lloyd said. Anyone wishing to donate to the Beth Roberts Memorial Scholarship can send a check to the Schuylerville Teachers Association at Schuylerville Central Schools at 14 Spring St.

The scholarship is broad and not specific to a particular sport. Rather, it is aimed at those who have participated in extracurricular activities and leadership opportunities, with an interest in education, health and human services, medicine, or students with special needs continuing their education.