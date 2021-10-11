Sports
Programs | Paragon Table Tennis
Paragon League – Individual Division Series
We are pleased to announce that a new tournament series is being organized in Cambridge this season for the local table tennis community: the Paragon League!
Joining the Paragon League offers a wealth of competitive experience for all ages and levels of play. Since the divisions are created by playing level and not age, this is a unique opportunity for everyone to play against opponents of similar strength. No more group matches, where the results could be guaranteed in one way or another.
When are the tournament rounds?
The first round is on October 10.
The scheduled dates for each subsequent round are the second Sunday of each month:
Nov 14
12 December
January 9
February 13
13 March
April 10
May 8 (final round)
What time does it start and end?
The room opens at 9:00 am for the setting and warming of the tables. We appreciate any help with decorating the hall.
The tournament starts at 10am – the last registration time at the organizer’s desk is at 9.45am.
The tournament will end no later than 4.30pm – this is largely dependent on the number of players on the day. With fewer players we will be ready sooner.
Where does it take place?
We play at our regular nighttime venue in Cambridge – the Atrium Hall of the Netherhall Sports Centre. The Atrium Hall is located on the property and follows a narrow footpath to the right after crossing the reception area.
What is the tournament format?
In the first round, each player is delegated to a division of 6 to 8 players (depending on the number of players in each round), regardless of their age, based on their level of play. Assigning players to divisions is at the discretion of our coach.
Everyone plays a match to the best of five games against everyone in the same division. Referee (scoring) will be required with counters from division members not playing in the same round. Who should sit to referee a match is listed on the division group sheet. Match order within divisions is completely random and will be drawn the day before the tournament starts.
After each tournament day, the winners of the lower divisions will be promoted and play one division higher, while the latter will play one division lower the following month. This keeps the distributions balanced and fair round after round. If you miss the next tournament day, your promoted slot will be offered to the next in line. You will not be demoted if you skip tournament round(s). If two players finish with an equal number of wins, the result against each other will determine the final positions.
All new players who sign up during the season will be placed in the approximate division of the same level by our coach. Therefore, some divisions may start with a different number of players.
Participation is open to the public community and is not limited to just Paragon players – although it is necessary to sign up officially through Spond (read more about it below) if you are willing to participate.
Awards: Medals and table tennis gifts are awarded to all top 3 players in each division.
How can I register and how much is the registration fee?
RSVP to receive your invitation to our subgroup on Spond – this is our sports management app, but can also be accessed via a web browser (www.spond.com). The use of Spond is required to register your attendance at each round. The group invitation will come via email – you can register by following the link.
The entry fee is £15 and will be sent to Spond as a payment request after the tournament. No prepayment is required to participate in the tournaments.
Extra information
We are sorry but food and drinks are not served so you will have to come with a pack of supplies or order a pizza.
The facility’s water fountains are not operational, but there is a vending machine in reception – try to get ready with enough drink for the day.
Changing rooms and showers are available in the S&C wing of the Sports Centre.
3 star match balls are provided but you must use your own bat.
The tournament may be videotaped and photos will be taken. By registering, you give permission for the images to be used on Paragon Table Tennis social media platforms.
Use a good sports outfit (avoid using white clothes and outdoor shoes when playing)!
If you have any questions about Paragon League, please contact our coach: [email protected]
