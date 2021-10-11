Chicago Bears move over .500 with 20-9 road win over Las Vegas Raiders





Justin Fields battled 12 of 20 passes for 111 yards and his first NFL touchdown, earning a 91.9 passer rating in his first game after being named the Bears’ starting quarterback. Khalil Mack delivered a stellar performance against his former team. The perennial Pro Bowler took one sack, drew a penalty that negated a touchdown, made an important fourth-down stop, and registered another sack on a two-point conversion play. Here’s what happened during the game: The Raiders took a 3-0 lead on Daniel Carlson’s 31-yard field goal with 4:00 left in the first quarter. The kick came after Josh Jacobs’ apparent 2-yard touchdown run was canceled out by a holding penalty on tight end Foster Moreau vs. Mack. The Bears answered with a 10-play, 72-yard drive that was capped by Fields’ first NFL touchdown pass, a 2-yarder for Jesper Horsted, which gave them a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter. The Raiders inflict three penalties on the drive, including two for roughing the passer. The Bears defense then forced the Raiders to turn the ball on downs on the Chicago 27 when Roquan Smith dropped Derek Carr without a win on third-and-1 and Mack stopped Jacobs without a win on fourth-and-1. The Bears took a 14-3 lead when Williams cornerback Amik Robertson pulled out a 4-yard touchdown with 1:56 left in the top half. The run capped off a 16-play, 86-yard drive that burned 8:17 off the clock. Fields came out with a drive injury after being fired by Yannick Ngakoue and was replaced by Andy Dalton. Fields was examined in the medical tent, but returned to the game after missing just three plays. In the first half, the Bears rushed for 98 yards on 20 carries behind a strong performance through their offensive line, with Williams gaining 51 yards on 11 attempts and Herbert adding 44 yards on seven carries. The Bears registered the first takeaway of the game on the Raiders’ second possession in the second half when DeAndre Houston-Carson intercepted a long pass from Carr that was intended for receiver Zay Jones. The Raiders eventually narrowed the deficit to 14-9 on Jacobs’ 1-yard TD run with 9:01 to go in the fourth quarter. Mack fired Carr on the subsequent two-point conversion. The TD capped off a 16-play, 74-yard drive that lasted 8:19. Carr was injured in a third-and-1 quarterback sneak on the drive and was replaced by Nathan Peterman. But Carr returned after serving four plays. The Bears responded by increasing their lead to 17-9 on Santos’ clutch 46-yard field goal with 2:45 to play in regulation. The drive was supported by Fields’ 13-yard pass to Darnell Mooney on third-and-12 of the Chicago 27. The Raiders turned the ball on downs when Carr threw incomplete across the middle on fourth and 5 of the Las Vegas 30 with 1:55 left. Santos followed with another 46-yard field goal, extending the margin to 20-9 with :56 left.

