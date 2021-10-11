The karma of teams and the struggle of brands | Cricket

IPL is a cocktail of cricket and commerce and the play-offs are the business end. While players compete in the middle, team owners focus on balance and brand, because winning is much more than basking in the glow of fireworks lighting up Dubai’s skyline.

In this high stakes game, is there a pattern where some teams (CSK, MI) consistently do well, while others (Kings, Royals) are equally consistent and continue to fail? How come some find ways to win and others new ways to lose? And why are MI and CSK, the two most successful teams in IPL, so different?

Let’s look at the facts to find answers. MI, with five previous titles, will be eliminated this time. CSK, the father’s army, is still in the fray, but resembles a boxer fighting one fight too many. MI is method, huge investment and the franchise stands for good corporate governance. For them, the process is king.

Focusing on process is also MSD’s favorite line, but CSK is taking a different route to the top. CSK is putting together a team of seniors in a competition that celebrates youth. It’s a car that sticks to its popular best-selling model and refuses to change. The CSK team is settled and has little turnover; there is the occasional change of portfolios between players, but no major cabinet reshuffle.

Failure easier to explain

Sometimes failure is easier to explain than success. DD paid a price for chopping the team and releasing ABD, Andre Russell, Maxwell, Warner, Gambhir, Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan. Now they have a new name (DC) and new karma that has freed them from the cycle of failure and disappointment.

RR focuses on untested young talent and operates according to the cheap aviation model that keeps costs low for a positive balance. Lately, they changed course to spend top dollars on players, but these purchases became non-performing assets. Strategy changes, but no karma, and RR’s pathetic run continues. The same goes for Kings, who always looks like an unprepared student who fails his exam.

Top teams have the X factor that sets them apart. Their players go into a game full of confidence, convinced that they are ahead of the others. Such an aura is built up over time and when King Kohli/MSD marches to the center, their opponents have already dropped a few psychological points.

Of course, there are no simple answers to explain the rise/rise and fall/fall of teams. T20 cricket is uncertain and luck plays a vital role as a dropped catch or wide can change the outcome. Teams also deal with momentum, the vaguely elusive.

Ness Wadia (owner of Kings XI, now Punjab Kings) summed up IPL’s frustrating nature when he said things are simple; if the right steps are taken, the right results will follow. But cricket does not follow this linear path and teams can end up at the bottom despite taking the right steps.

There is no logical theory to explain success; the only truth is that teams need good Indian talent to win. The IPL franchise teams engage with brands where they create different identities to connect with fans. Some dismiss the brand as goodwill and mere perception, but in the commercial context of IPL it is a redeemable asset. Players are temporary assets, the brand lasts.

Patience is the key

Team owners were offered the competition as a commercial test match, not an annual game with limited balance sheet surpluses. They knew this was a slow delicacy, and while T20 requires explosive at bats from a Kohli, the franchise business requires Pujara-esque patience. Initially, icon players helped the brand by attracting attention and getting the competition rolling. Later, their roles waned and players became passengers on a long-distance train arriving and departing to be replaced by others.

Sometimes the star value of players continues to work for the brand, as can be seen with MSD/CSK and Virat/RCB. Their influence is so great that the distinction between team and brand blurs, the two are inseparable. Compare this to KKR who built their brand by creating a team culture of jeetbo, karbo, ladbo that is completely independent of player power.

Earning fan loyalty is critical, and unlike politicians who contact voters during election time, brands are more likely to interact with their voting banks. On the one hand, it’s the emotionally invested fan (with face painted in team colors) that makes the brand. On another level, the fan is a revenue opportunity. Therefore, the battle between brands is fiercely fought on social media platforms and this game of numbers comes down to likes, impressions, tweets and followers.

For sports brands to attract the attention of fans, team performance is a key factor. That success drives the brand forward and local connection and active involvement create a sense of belonging.

The IPL announces a new winner every season, but the business of brands is a longer game that keeps rolling without a strategic pause.