Hand soccer beats Sheehan, 49-6; Girls’ swimming wins against North Haven

By Chris Piccirillo/Zip06.com • 10/10/2021 15:57 pm EST

american football

The Hand football team took its second win of the season with an emphatic home win against Sheehan at the Surf Club on October 8. The Tigers defeated the Titans by the final score of 49-6, bringing their record to 2-2 on the year.

Senior Ethan O’Brien ran the ball 17 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns to lead Hand to victory. Senior quarterback Patch Flanagan went 11-of-14 for 152 yards with two TDs left with a touchdown on the ground.

Flanagan threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to fellow senior Seth Sweitzer with 5:30 remaining in the first quarter to put Hand on the board. O’Brien scored on a 20-yard TD rush with 36 seconds left in the frame, and the Tigers had a 14-0 lead after one.

Flanagan ran for a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter, followed by a 16-yard scoring rush from O’Brien. Hand held a 28-0 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, O’Brien ran for a 19-yard touchdown as the Tigers increased their lead to 35-0. Flanagan threw a 27-yard TD pass to junior Sam Sisk in the fourth quarter, and Hand had a 42-0 tie over Sheehan. After the Titans scored a TD, junior quarterback Will Klein ran for a 34-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to bow to the Tigers’ 49-6 win.

The next game of the hand is a road ramp against Shelton on Friday, October 15 at 7pm.

Swimming and diving for girls

The Hand girls’ swim and dive team recorded a 96-87 road win against North Haven at the Walter Gawrych Community Pool on Oct. The Tigers improved to 4-2 with the win.

Senior Grace Sweeney finished first in the 50 freestyle by swimming a time of 26.47 for Hand. Sweeney also took first place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.40. Abbi Chemacki finished first in the 500 freestyle (5:28.42), while freshman Seorin Kim took first place in the 100 backstroke (1:05.37). The Tigers’ 200 freestyle relay team consisting of senior Kacie Wines, freshman Samantha Chemacki, sophomore Haley Wines and Sweeney also finished in first place (1:47.15).

Hand was also supported by the second place performances of Samantha Chemacki in the 200 freestyle (2:07.44) and the 100 freestyle (58.82), Abbi Chemacki in the 200 individual medley (2:24.93) , Kacie Wines in the 100 butterfly (1:07.16), freshman Lillian Miller in the 500 freestyle (5:40.16), and sophomore Molly Hoban in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.17). The Tigers also got solid displays from freshman divers Juliana Bell and Georgia Cohen in the win.

Volleyball for girls

The Girls’ Hand Volleyball team took to the field for three home games last week, taking a pair of wins to break the record to 9-3 this fall. The Tigers claimed wins against Guilford and Lyman Hall to cope with a loss to Jonathan Law in last week’s games.

Hand started the week with a 3-0 win over Guilford on October 4. Senior Lilly Perry handed out 13 assists, with four aces for the Tigers. Fellow senior Niamnh Mullally had four kills and four aces.

The next day, the Tigers took a 3-0 loss to Jonathan Law at Daniel Hand High School.

Hand played another home game when Lyman Hall came to Madison on October 7. The Tigers won the matchup with a 3-0 score to finish another solid week. Senior Audrey Totten logged five homicides with blocks for Hand. Junior Natalie Lucas came in with six kills and a pair of aces.

Field hockey

The Tigers hockey team won two of their three games last week to improve this year’s record to 5-4-1-1. Hand earned shutout wins against Lauralton Hall and Lyman Hall before posting an overtime loss to Norwalk in recent games.

On October 5, Hand defeated Lauralton Hall 2-0 in a road race. Two days later, the Tigers hosted Lyman Hall and shutout Daniel Hand High School 10-0.

Senior Alanna Fay and sophomore Jordan Kells both scored two goals for Hand’s win at Lyman Hall. Senior Natalia Nolan, senior Ella Scarice, senior Riley Kilbourn, junior Erin Funk, freshman Bridget Waters and Jacqueline Kennedy each added one goal.

This game also marked the Hand Field Hockey Team’s Celebration of Life Game, which served as a cancer awareness fundraising campaign. The Tigers and Lyman Hall were both dressed in pink, as were the guests of the evening, the HTC Field Hockey program, which featured Hand before the game and a quick scrimmage at halftime. Tigers’ Head Coach Sue Leckey said it was a great community event with a lot of positive energy.

Coach Leckey added that Hand did an excellent job in both games limiting shots on target. The Tigers’ defense is anchored by senior Kelly Fay, junior Shawn Staak and junior Olivia Amieka. Senior goalkeeper Megan Hart contributed to the shutout in both wins.

Then, on October 9, Hand played a non-conference game at Norwalk, dropping a 1-0 decision in overtime.

boys soccer

The Tigers boys’ soccer squad played two road games last week and came home with a win and a draw to remain unbeaten with a score of 8-0-2 in the campaign. The Tigers tied on Guilford and then defeated Shelton in last week’s action.

Hand opened the week by playing Guilford to a 0-0 draw in a road game on October 6. Senior goalkeeper Tim Perez made one save and shutout the net for the Tigers.

Two days later, the Tigers were back on track to take on Shelton, winning 3-1 against the Gaels.

girls soccer

The Hand girls football squad split a few home games last week beating Shelton and then losing to Guilford. The Tigers now have an overall record of 5-2-3.

In the first game of the week, Hand took a 4-0 home win over Shelton on October 5. Senior Mia Forti scored a goal with two assists for the Tigers. Senior Lila Sullivan scored a goal and had an assist in the win. Junior Lydia Doraz and sophomore Rory Parri also scored for Hand, while senior Maddie Hummel had an assist. Senior keeper Brooke Salutari made eight saves in the net.

Two days later, the Tigers faced Guilford in the Surf Club and were eliminated by a 2-1 tie. Hand took a 1-0 lead at half time after Hummel scored a goal from a free kick by junior Maya Howard. However, Guilford scored two goals in the second half and took the 2-1 win.

Cross country guys

The Hand Boys cross-country team sent six athletes to participate in the Neubauer Invitational at Sheehan High School on Oct. 15. The Tigers had a team score of 157 points, finishing in seventh place out of nine teams that participated.

Sophomore Ty Boucino finished 10th overall by setting a time of 18:40.9 for the 5K race. Senior Jacob McGeary finished in 30th place (20:05.1) and sophomore Chris Bonavita took 31st place (20:05.6) for the Tigers.

Senior Ethan Speerli finished in 42nd place (20:36.8), sophomore Ian Foster finished in 44th place (20:49.5) and sophomore Mason Stewart finished in 53rd place (21:37.5) for Hand.