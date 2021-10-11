Sports
White Sox fans gear up for ALDS do-or-die Game 3: Whatever happens, happens
On an unseasonably warm fall night, thousands of pumped-up White Sox fans took to the parking lots outside Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday in anticipation of the do-or-die Game 3 of the American League Division Series.
The Sox fans experienced all the feelings early in the evening as the Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.
Voltage. anxiety. Pride.
But they also enjoyed the camaraderie of tailgating something lost to the pandemic last season.
I’m glad there can be so many fans, Erice Smith said. 2020 has been a very difficult year for many people, many people have lost loved ones, family and friends and it is important to see so many Sox fans back here.
Sally Bucciarelli, who hosted a pre-game party with her sister, said: “It feels so good to have family together tailgating each other. Thank you White Sox for giving us some positivity now in this crazy divided world. They are something we can all unite about.
A lifelong Sox fan from Cicero, Johnny Knitter was one of the first motorists to stop in Lot B. While drinking a Heineken, he reflected on what the team has accomplished this year and what’s to come.
This team isn’t going anywhere. We’d be playing for a while in October, I’d say for a long time, especially with our farm system and stuff. So whatever happens, happens, Knitter said. You pray for the best, and you hope for the best and you just support them while you’re here. And it doesn’t matter, my subscriptions already have a deposit for next year, so I’ll be back here. This is my thing.
Knitter said Sunday’s game has been particularly emotional since his brother died of cancer a year ago.
Hell be with me for the game, I have his ashes around my neck, Knitter said in a trembling voice. It means a lot to me to be here. He is my angel in the outfield.
As more fans joined Knitter, brats and burgers began to sizzle on portable grills, and the smell of charcoal spread in the Bridgeport air.
Elaborate food toppings and drinking games were soon arranged on plastic tables and fans of all ages played cornhole between rows of cars.
Patrick Elget, 27, arrived at his buddy’s tailgate around 3:00 PM and by 5:00 PM he was double firing two cans of Budweiser.
I feel pretty good. We have the home fans on our side and hopefully we get something done tonight, Elget said. This team is so young they don’t know what they don’t know yet. So however this goes, they will eventually learn something from this series and they will be better off going forward.
Even if they lose, fans hoped the Sox will have great seasons for years to come.
There is no doubt that more post-season games will be played on the South Side in the coming years, Elget said.
They’ll be here after this, they’ll be here the year after that. They will be contenders for a while, he said.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/white-sox/2021/10/10/22719939/white-sox-fans-gear-up-do-or-die-game-3-alds-whatever-happens-happens
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]