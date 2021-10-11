White Sox fans gear up for ALDS do-or-die Game 3: Whatever happens, happens

On an unseasonably warm fall night, thousands of pumped-up White Sox fans took to the parking lots outside Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday in anticipation of the do-or-die Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

The Sox fans experienced all the feelings early in the evening as the Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Voltage. anxiety. Pride.

But they also enjoyed the camaraderie of tailgating something lost to the pandemic last season.

I’m glad there can be so many fans, Erice Smith said. 2020 has been a very difficult year for many people, many people have lost loved ones, family and friends and it is important to see so many Sox fans back here.

Sally Bucciarelli, who hosted a pre-game party with her sister, said: “It feels so good to have family together tailgating each other. Thank you White Sox for giving us some positivity now in this crazy divided world. They are something we can all unite about.

A lifelong Sox fan from Cicero, Johnny Knitter was one of the first motorists to stop in Lot B. While drinking a Heineken, he reflected on what the team has accomplished this year and what’s to come.

This team isn’t going anywhere. We’d be playing for a while in October, I’d say for a long time, especially with our farm system and stuff. So whatever happens, happens, Knitter said. You pray for the best, and you hope for the best and you just support them while you’re here. And it doesn’t matter, my subscriptions already have a deposit for next year, so I’ll be back here. This is my thing.

Knitter said Sunday’s game has been particularly emotional since his brother died of cancer a year ago.

Hell be with me for the game, I have his ashes around my neck, Knitter said in a trembling voice. It means a lot to me to be here. He is my angel in the outfield.

As more fans joined Knitter, brats and burgers began to sizzle on portable grills, and the smell of charcoal spread in the Bridgeport air.

Elaborate food toppings and drinking games were soon arranged on plastic tables and fans of all ages played cornhole between rows of cars.

Patrick Elget, 27, arrived at his buddy’s tailgate around 3:00 PM and by 5:00 PM he was double firing two cans of Budweiser.

I feel pretty good. We have the home fans on our side and hopefully we get something done tonight, Elget said. This team is so young they don’t know what they don’t know yet. So however this goes, they will eventually learn something from this series and they will be better off going forward.

Even if they lose, fans hoped the Sox will have great seasons for years to come.

There is no doubt that more post-season games will be played on the South Side in the coming years, Elget said.

They’ll be here after this, they’ll be here the year after that. They will be contenders for a while, he said.