Of the many innovations that have taken place in cricket, the latest is the concept of a test match played during the day and night, using a pink ball. Kerry Packer sponsored World Series Cricket (WSC) had popularized limited overs cricket, played with a white ball under floodlights with players wearing colored clothing. This was accepted in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) from the 1980s when more and more games were played under lighting and gradually became the norm, even in such matches played during the day. Since T20 cricket is a 21st century phenomenon, it has never had a phase of playing with the traditional red colored ball.

It was Test cricket, the oldest and most conventional form of cricket, that most resisted change. It was not until 2015 that a test match was played as a day-night game. Since administrators did not want to change the dress code of white clothing in these games, it was decided to use a pink ball, which was more visible under the spotlight. There has been opposition from many to tampering with this format of the game, which is why there have been only 16 Pink-ball tests in the six years since November 2015, when Australia took on New Zealand in the first game of this type on Adelaide. Of these 16 matches, two were played in Dubai.

An interesting bit of statistic that came up when going through the details of the 16 games is that they all yielded a result. Further, after discounting the Tests played at Dubai’s neutral venue, 13 of the remaining 14 games were won by the home side, save on the lone occasion when Sri Lanka defeated a distinctly inferior West Indies at Bridgetown, Barbados, in June, 2018. Home advantage is built into the fabric of Test cricket as the hosts are not only more familiar with the weather and ground conditions, but are also allowed to prepare pitches to suit their strengths and exploit the visitors’ weaknesses. However, conventional Test matches played with the red ball have never been more skewed in favor of the host team as was the case with those played with the pink ball.

The above data was discussed to highlight the importance of the Indian women’s result against their Australian counterparts in the pink ball test played between the two teams in Carrara in the week that passed. Not only did India keep Australia in a tie, they had the better of the exchanges for most of the match and could have even written a win had bad weather not acted as a bummer. This is a major achievement that is in step with the progress the women’s side has made in international cricket over the past decade.

The star of the show for India was lead-off hitter Smriti Mandhana, who had a polished century in the first innings. Australia won the toss, but skipper Meg Lanning asked India to bat first, assuming the visitors would all be at sea against the pink ball. But Mandhana lived up to all those hopes and played a characterful innings that broke the prevailing record for the highest score ever by a visiting batter in Australia. The opening pair of Mandhana and Shafali Verma made 93 runs, denying the hosts any advantage they sought when they chose to bowl first. Again, Mandhana was the more active partner, so she was undefeated at 42 when the Indian total reached 50! The pair quickly added runs and when the drink break was taken at the end of the first hour, when 15 overs were bowled, the total had reached 70, with Mandhana completing half a century. When India finished that day satisfactorily with a total of 132 for one wicket, Mandhana was unbeaten with 80 runs to her name.

Mandhana slowed the pace of her run on the second day and duly completed her century, which came off 170 balls, with 18 hits to the line and one six. She remained the dominant partner in the second wicket position with Punam Raut until she was sacked for 127, with a total of 193 on the sides. Raut and Mithali Raj put their heads down and made sure that neither Mandhana’s dismissal nor the rain stoppages would rock the pace in the hosts’ favor. Later, Deepti Sharma scored a patient 66 which helped the visitors reach a total of 377/8 before skipper Mithali Raj declared the innings closed.

The Indian bowlers kept the Australian batters on the line from the start, with Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti picking up wickets. Except for Elysee Perry who had an unbeaten 68 and Ashley Garner who scored a chance 51, none of the others were able to get started. When the ninth wicket fell, for a total of 241, Lanning declared the innings. By then, however, there were only less than two games left and so a draw seemed the only possible outcome. India hit 37 overs and reached 131/3 before Mithali called the innings and the hosts were 36/2 when stumps were eventually drawn.

Hailing from the Sangli district of Maharashtra, Mandhana entered the record books when she became the first Indian woman to score a double century in limited overs cricket – a feat she achieved when she scored 224 for her home state against Gujarat in the championship under 19 in October 2013. She made her debut in Test cricket the following year when she opened the at bat for India against England at Wormsley Park. She was named in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Team of the Year for 2016 and won the CEAT International cricketer award in 2019. She also became the youngest female cricketer to lead India when she captained the national T20 side during the series against England in 2019, aged 22 years and 229 days. In her nearly eight-year international career, she has scored more than 4,600 runs and, most importantly, demonstrated her adeptness at adapting her batting style to the requirements of all three formats of the game.

India’s performance in this Test as well as that to be played in England in June 2021 raises the question of why our women’s team plays so few Tests. It was surprising to read that Indian Eve hadn’t played a test match since 2014, when they played at home against South Africa. By the way, India played in two Tests in 2014, which came after a long hiatus of eight years, as the previous game was played in 2006. It was in November 2006 that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took over the responsibility of running women’s cricket in the country. But surprisingly this has not led to an increase in the number of Test matches played by the national women’s team, although it should be mentioned that the organization and behavior of games have improved by leaps and bounds, as have the players’ compensation. Indian eve’s performance in international limited overs cricket has also hit an upward curve. Hence it is hoped that the class shown to the side in the two Test matches in England and Australia will spur the BCCI to organize more such games for the women’s team as well.

