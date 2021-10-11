Guilford Football defeats East Lyme, 34-12; Both football teams earn draws by hand

By Chris Piccirillo/Zip06.com • 10/10/2021 3:30 PM EST

american football

Guilford’s football team traveled to East Lyme to face the Vikings on October 8 in a non-conference clash. The Grizzlies took a 34-12 win against East Lyme, tying their record of 2-2 on the season.

Junior running back Mike O’Brien had a huge game for the Grizzlies carrying the ball 24 times for 277 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Senior quarterback Nico Messina went 4-of-6 passes with two touchdowns – one to senior Eric Dolmus and the other to senior Jack O’Brien. Sophomore QB Tyler Hilgert was 7-of-10 for 72 yards with a touchdown toss to Jack O’Brien, who had six catches for 45 yards and two TDs on the night. Dolmus had three catches for 37 yards and one touchdown

Senior Eddie Barlage had eight rushes for 41 yards to help the Guilford charge. Sophomore Buddy Gambardella had two catches for 19 yards, and sophomore Jake Jahnige pulled in a 9-yard reception.

The Grizzlies also had their fair share of standouts on defense in their win against East Lyme. Barlage had 16 tackles with a sack, junior Liam Alberti made 11 tackles and senior Aiden McBrierty had nine tackles and a sack. Freshman Melvin Omeragic made nine tackles and had a sack, while junior Alejandro Colberg-Martinez registered eight tackles to go with a sack. Dolmus had six tackles and also intercepted the squad of Head Coach Anthony Salvati.

Guilford’s next game is against Hillhouse on Friday, October 15. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Bowen Field in New Haven.

Swimming and diving for girls

The Guilford girls’ swimming and diving team improved to 7-1 after scoring a couple of wins last week. The Grizzlies took victories against Foran and the East Haven-Cross-Hillhouse (EH-CH) co-op in last week’s encounters.

Guilford started his week with a 94.5-85.5 road win against Foran on October 4. Three days later, Guilford took an 80-56 home win over EH-CH at Soundview Family YMCA.

girls soccer

The Grizzlies girls soccer team took a win and a draw last week to raise the season’s record to 5-2-3. Guilford equalized Cheshire and then defeated Hand in recent action.

Guilford started the week with a 2-2 draw against Cheshire in a home game at Bittner Park on October 5. The next day, the Grizzlies took a 2-1 road win over Hand at the Surf Club in Madison.

boys soccer

Guilford’s boys’ soccer team played two home games last week and came away with a draw and a win and a loss to set the record at 6-2-2 on the year. The Grizzlies earned a draw against Hand and then lost to Fairfield Prep in last week’s action.

The Grizzlies opened their week with a home game against Hand on October 6. Guilford took a point in the standings battling the Tigers to a 0-0 stalemate at Bittner Park. Junior goalkeeper Justin Hess made 10 saves in the game for Guilford.

Two days later, Guilford organized Fairfield Prep for another game at Bitter Park. The Grizzlies took a 2-1 defeat to the Jesuits in the game.

Fairfield Prep scored a goal in the 20th minute and another in the 42nd to take a 2-0 lead over Guilford. Senior Cal Stephens scored on an assist from junior Will Rice to make it 2-1 in the 67th minute, but the Grizzlies were unable to equalize.

Volleyball for girls

Guilford’s girls volleyball team went 6-6 this season after winning one of three matchups last week. The Grizzlies took losses against Hand and Amity before bouncing back with a win over Lauralton Hall to close out the week.

On October 4, Guilford took a 3-0 road loss against Hand. Two days later, Guilford was on his way to face Amity and lost 3-0.

In their final game of the week, the Grizzlies hosted Lauralton Hall and scored 3-1 (25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-10) against the Crusaders at Guilford High School. Junior Halle Krause put in a standout performance, recording 15 assists with 13 kills, five digs and four aces for the Grizzlies. Junior Riley Mullett had 10 aces, seven kills and seven digs, while fellow junior Corrine Puchalski recorded 15 kills in the win.