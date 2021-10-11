Men’s Tennis Closes Third Annual River City Tennis Invitation





RICHMOND, VA. The University of Richmond men’s tennis team hosted the third annual River City Tennis Open last weekend. The three-day tournament featured Virginia, Navy, Villanova, Radford, William & Mary, Old Dominion, College of Charleston, George Mason, VCU, Campbell, Longwood, Bucknell, Georgetown, JMU, Norfolk State and Bluefield State. Richmond’s weekend was all about John Walsh and Ricky Bell who each went 2-1 in their singles and won a doubles as a duo against Charleston. “Any time you can host an event and bring in the quality of players we had for this year’s River City Tennis Open, it’s a great opportunity for our guys. The competition was tough, but I felt like our boys did great every day. to get better and that’s what fall is all about after all,” said head coach Houston Barrick . “I was very proud of both Ricky and Josh this weekend. Those guys had three very tough games and found a way to come out on top in two of them.” The spiders return to action from November 4-7 as they close out the fall season at the Wake Forest Invite. doubles Carlos Grande/Charlie Suh (Georgetown) beats. Campbell Erwin / Alex Wernink (UR), 6-4

Campbell Erwin / Alex Wernink (UR) def. Ben Husum/Zach Theodossou (Charleston), 6-2

Carlos Grande/Charlie Suh (Georgetown) beats. Alaister Burke (UR) / Oliver Tobisch (ODU), 6-4

Jake Fellows/Harry Yang (Georgetown) beats. Ricky Bell / John Walsh (UR), 7-5

John Walsh / Ricky Bell (UR) def. Zac Larke / Andre Limon (Charleston), 6-3

Jake Fraunfelder/Noah Borges (Charleston) beats. Josh Keitelman / Daniel Kliebhan (UR), 7-5 singles

Ricky Bell (UR) def. Ryan Jurist (Bucknell), 7-6(5), 7-5

Ricky Bell (UR) def. Rosen Naydenov (Longwood), 6-4, 6-1

Andre Limon (Charleston) beats. Ricky Bell (UR), 6-4, 2-6 [8-10] Alaister Burke (UR) def. Dustin Ha (Longwood), 6-4, 6-2

Chanasorn Nakaurai (GMU) beats. Alaister Burke (UR), 2-6, 7-6 (7) [10-8] Noah Winton (Villanova) defeats. Alaister Burke (UR), 6-1, 6-7 (4) [10-8] Rithik Sardana (GMU) defeats. Campbell Erwin (UR), 6-1, 6-3

Michael Fourticq (Villanova) beats. Campbell Erwin (UR), 6-4, 6-4 Josh Keitelman (UR) def. Ben Husum (Charleston) 6-4, 4-6 [10-7] Luke Garner (Navy) def. Josh Keitelman (UR), 2-6, 6-2 [4-10]

Josh Keitelman (UR) def. Michael Owen (Bucknell), 7-5, 6-4 Francois Le Tallec (ODU) beats. Daniel Kliebhan (UR), 6-3, 6-1

Joaquim Almedia (VCU) def. Daniel Kliebhan (UR), 7-6(4), 1-6, [10-8]

Daniel Kliebhan (UR) def. Guilherme Severin (Radford), 6-3, 6-3 John Walsh (UR) def. Jefferson Dockter (UVA), 1-6, 6-3 [10-6] Daniel Pellerito (W&M) beats. John Walsh (UR), 6-1, 6-4

Oliver Nolan (ODU) defeats. John Walsh (UR), 6-1, 7-5 Youssef Sadek (JMU) beats. Alex Wernink (UR), 6-3, 6-3

Aditya defeats Balsekar (Radford). Alex Wernink (UR), 6-2, 7-6 (4)

Sebastian Quiros (W&M) beats. Alex Wernink (UR), 6-3, 6-1 –UR–

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://richmondspiders.com/news/2021/10/10/mens-tennis-wraps-up-third-annual-river-city-tennis-invite.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos