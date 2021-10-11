DePaul club hockey falls to St. Thomas in weekend losses

DePaul club hockey faced St. Thomas at home last weekend, but fell 2-1 in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s game kicked off with a classic smashmouth affair, with both teams getting penalties early in the first period. DePaul got the worst end of the stick, however, when a blow by defender Michael Helf led to a five-minute major and Helfs out of the game.

Though St. Thomas retaliated, leading to some 4-on-4 play, the visitors eventually got back on the strong side and found the back of the net at the end of the five-minute penalty for the lone goal of the first period.

DePaul and St. Thomas spent a lot of time with a player in the penalty area during the early parts of the game, causing the game to lose some rhythm. The umpires took control of the match early on.

We need to stay clear of the penalty area, said DePaul goalkeeper AJ Grzbek. I think we were the best 5-on-5. We just have to keep it level and get pucks in the net.

The game slumped in the second period. Both teams were able to attack their set and send the puck around in an effort to find quality shots. DePaul showed great movement in the middle of the ice and in the transition from defense to attack.

Grzbek took quite a few shots, but was able to bring in just about everyone. Faced with many scrums in front of the net, he kept his cool and stopped chance after chance before they came to light.

DePaul saw improvements in the second period, but was unable to produce a goal. The penalty kill got some work, eliminating two chances in a row midway through the second period.

I thought the penalty kill went really well, power play needs some work [though]Grzbek said.

The third period was fiercely contested from the start. The momentum started to shift to DePaul at the end of the second and they carried it into the final third. Striker Danny Mannarino scored a minute into the third for the Blue Demons to make it 1-1.

It may have seemed like a winning opportunity for DePaul, but plans were thwarted less than a minute later when St. Thomas scored just a few passes after the face-off. The go-ahead goal was so sudden and the teams went back to the tug of war that had preceded the period.

DePaul saw many opportunities, but was held back by St. Thomas. The visitors got more shots in the last 10 minutes and at one point even hit the bar. Brzek remained focused on goal, but the Blue Demons were forced into a corner. The match ended with a score of 2-1.

The game was the first of the weekend and the first home game for DePaul since before the Covid-19 pandemic. Fans returned to Johnny’s IceHouse West, which gave the team a little bit of a boost.

My parents and my brother were in the stands so it was great to play for them, put on a little show for them, [I was] just happy, said Grzbek.

The team returned to the ice to face St. Thomas again the next day, but fell 2-1 in a tight game that remained scoreless until the final five minutes.

The game was chippy from the start, with both teams flying onto the ice from the first puck drop. Both teams had power plays in the first period, with St. Thomas leading on man advantage. However, DePaul managed to kill the penalty, while St. Thomas did the same to DePaul moments later.

The second period was much the same, with the Blue Demons spending some of the time in the penalty area. DePaul started the period on the power play, but scored their own penalty, and both teams had only four players left on the ice each.

However, the Blue Demons were sent back into the penalty area just seconds later, leaving the team 4-on-3 behind and the penalty kill to work overtime. And they did, killing the 4-on-3, as well as another penalty they took later in the period.

The penalty kill was one of our strongest, they saved us a lot, said head coach Dan Wood. We took too many penalties in my opinion.

The third period was the most action-packed period. It started with a DePaul penalty, but nothing came of it and the score remained at nil.

However, with just under five minutes left in the game, St. Thomas was able to get the puck past DePaul goalkeeper Asher Motew and land first on the board.

DePaul was not deterred by this and rebounded minutes later with a goal from Helf, who grabbed the puck all the way from his side of the ice and past several St Thomas defenders before putting it into the back of the net

The draw didn’t last long, however, as St. Thomas regained the lead seconds after Helfs’ goal with just minutes to go. The Blue Demons failed to recover and even took a penalty to defend an attack from St. Thomas, leaving them short for the rest of the game.

While the penalty kill held as if it were the entire game, and the Blue Demons even had a shorthanded breakaway in the St. Thomas zone, they were unable to bounce back before time ran out.

Despite the loss, the penalty kill proved it can withstand a strong offensive opponent like St. Thomas, especially as St. Thomas had plenty of opportunities on the power play.

Along with the penalty kill, Motew had a strong game. He was high in the goal, stopping many of the hard shots St. Thomas threw in his path.

I thought we had improved a lot from the last game, much better than yesterday, said Helf. Still got a lot of work to do, but get there.

The Blue Demons travel this Friday to play Marian University before returning home to face Marian again on Saturday.