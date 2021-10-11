Aruna takes Fulda to third place in Bundesliga





Quadri Aruna showed why he remains a strong pillar of TTC RhnSprudel Fulda-Maberzell in matchday 7 of the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL), after the Nigerian led the home side to end TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen’s winning streak. Fulda triumphed 3-2 and rose to third place in the table tennis Bundesliga. The support of the TTC RhnSprudel Fulda-Maberzell home fans was enough as Aruna recorded one of the biggest wins of his career to drive fans to a frenzy at the match venue. Aruna defeated the duo of Maciej Kubik and Simon Gauzy, while the partnership of Alexandre Cassin and Fan Bo Meng helped Fulda’s 3-2 crucial victory over the weekend. With five wins from seven games, Fulda occupies third place behind leader Borrusia Düsseldorf and TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen. In the end, we deserved the win, Fulda coach Qing Yu Meng said after the game. It was a great match and thanks to a large number of spectators the atmosphere was finally fantastic again after a long time. Hopefully it will continue like this in the German Cup on Sunday. For Ochsenhausen, on the other hand, a sensational winning streak came to an end. “Both teams played great and fought hard,” admitted TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen coach Fu Yong. “Fulda was very strong.” Aruna and the couple Cassin and Meng made the difference for Fulda. It was the strong comeback of Aruna, the number 16 in the world, who had stopped for a while due to a shoulder injury, but now came back stronger. In the opening singles Aruna beat Maciej Kubik 3:1 (11:8, 5:11, 11:7, 11:9), in the top singles he took his best table tennis and also defeated Simon Gauzy 3:1 (11 : 9, 11:5, 3:11, 11:5) – the Fulda crowd celebrated the top player for this performance. The second success factor for Fulda was the new dream doubles of Cassin and Meng who played together for the fourth time and won their match for the third time. Before the draw, Samuel Kulczycki and Maciej Kubik were undefeated and their winning streak ended with a 3:1 (11:9, 6:11, 11:8, 11:8) defeat to Cassin and Meng as they had done . made all the difference against TTC Schwalbe Bergneustadt and SV Werder Bremen. Meanwhile, Ochsenhausen looked closer to victory after Aruna’s opening win, but Gauzy put in a brilliant performance with sensational points, beating Ruwen Filus 3:1 (8:11, 11:8, 11:8, 11:4), then Kanak Jha won 3:1 (5:11, 11:9, 11:8, 11:9) from Cassin and led Ochsenhausen 2:1. But Arunas’ win over Gauzy with the doubles win gave the home fans something to cheer about. cheer. Also on Sunday 10 October Fulda continued their good performance led by Aruna. Like this: Like it Loading…

