Wildcats Fall to No. 13 Georgia, Second Game Suspended





BIRMINGHAM, Alabama Kentucky opened the game in the inaugural Southeastern Conference Match Play single-elimination championship against 13th-ranked Georgia at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Birmingham, Alabama. The Bulldogs continued with a score of 3.5-1.5 with Jacob Cook and Campbell Kremer earning Kentucky’s 1.5 points. The Wildcats’ pool game against the State of Mississippi was suspended at 7:15 PM ET due to darkness. Play resumes for the second matchup at 10 a.m. ET on Monday morning. The teams remain on the track and start an additional matchup after the second round. Each team is guaranteed four games during the three-day event that includes all 14 SEC programs. Live stats can be found here. All five Wildcats are entering match play for the first time in their collegiate careers. Cook, playing in the number 1 spot, was able to secure 1.0 points with a 3&2 win over Georgia’s Trent Phillips. The Frankfort, Kentucky native rode to victory after taking three shots with two left to play. Kremer earned 0.5 point in a hard-fought 18-hole matchup with Georgian Ben Van Wyk. Van Wyk got up early on the third hole, but Kremer tied things right away on the fourth. The Louisville, Kentucky native then earned a batting advantage on the seventh, but the Bulldogs answered on the eighth to set the score again. Kremer picked up a stroke on the 10th and the two even played the next four holes before the UK sophomore got another stroke on the 15th. Van Wyk didn’t leave and set the score by taking the last two holes of the match. Norris faced a three-shot deficit, but narrowed the lead by winning on the 15th and 17th holes. His late magic failed to win on the 18th and Georgia Buck Brumlow held out for the 1UP win. Maxwell Ford of Georgia’s two-shot advantage was the biggest of the game on the last hole. Archer and Ford fought back and forth, with each player taking the lead at different points. Ford earned the lead for good on the 15th by taking the hole and then earned the 2&1 win by taking the 17th. Parks found himself in a hole early on by giving up each of the first two holes of his matchup with the Bulldogs’ Nic Cassidy. The United Kingdom junior fought and eventually came in seventh place. Cassidy took the lead again as the duo made the turn. On the 12th, he got another blow. Parks made it interesting by winning the 15th, but Cassidy took each of the next two holes for the 3&1 win. Norris leads his game against Mississippi State with a score of 2 UP through nine holes. Parks is square all the way to nine. Archer follows with a strike, while Cook is down two and Kremer three respectively. AGATE Georgia 3.5, Kentucky 1.5

Campbell Kremer (UK) to 18 tie with Ben Van Wyk (UGA)

Buck Brumlow (UGA) 1 to 18 over Zach Norris (UK)

Maxwell Ford (UGA) 2&1 over Hugo Archer (UK)

Nic Cassidy (UGA) 3 & 1 over Cooper Parks (UK)

Jacob Cook (UK) 3&2 over Trent Phillips (UGA) For the latest news on the Kentucky men’s golf team, follow usTwitter,Facebook,Instagramand on the web at UKathletics.com.

