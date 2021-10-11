Men’s tennis pushes Division I Wagner to the brink in 5-4 defeat





STATES ISLAND, NY Despite the absence of senior captain Theo Bourghelle (Lesquin, France / LaSalle Lille) Due to injury, the New Jersey City University Division I Wagner College men’s tennis team gave it all it could and then some on Sunday night, October 10, when the Gothic Knights hosted the Seahawks at the Staten Island Tennis Center in what was the NJCU’s final action of the fall part of the 2021-22 season. Jersey City pushed Wagner to the brink in the 5-4 defeat. It started with a number of hard fought doubles matches. NJCU (1-1) trailed 1-0 behind Wagner (1-2) early on after dropping its first doubles, 8-3. However, second doubles with the sophomore pairing of Nico Teynie (Rouen, France / Lyce Val de Seine) and Gerard Loras (Tortosa, Spain / Collegi Dioces Sagrada Famlia) went the distance as the NJCU duo battled all the way to a tiebreaker. Unfortunately, the Gothic Knights were beaten 8-7 (7-4) by the number two pair of Seahawks. Trailing 2-0 and just dropping second doubles in an 11 point tiebreak, freshman Gothic Knights junior Ryan Weiss (Mullica Hill, NJ/Clearview Regional) and freshmen Olaf the Tall () gathered enough energy to come from behind and win their match at the third double in a tiebreak of their own, 8-7 (7-5). Trailing 2-1 en route to singles, the Gothic Knights had to win four out of six to secure the upset victory over their opponent in the higher division. It didn’t start so well when Wagner took the 3-1 lead with a 6-2, 6-3 win at sixth base. However, NJCU took its first singles win on the day sophomore Jordi Julia (Barcelona, ​​Spain / IES Sant Quirze del Valles) made quick work of his foe on fifth basehits and sent him into straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, to make it 3-2. Third basehits saw the Seahawks take an overall lead of 4-2, while De Lange fell 6-4, 6-1 and Wagner was now just one win away from securing the game win. The Gothic Knights did not go down without a fight as sophomores Alejandro Ley (Las Palmas, Spain / IES Politcnico) heavily armed his opponent to the tune of a 6-4, 6-2, win at second singles to make it 4-3. Then, almost simultaneously, the match seemed to come down to a few fights in three sets. Weiss won his first set at fourth base, but left the second set 6-2. At the same time, Teynie splattered his way through the first basehits. After losing the first set 6-4, Teynie fought back to win the second 6-1 and force a third and deciding set. The two games were in their respective third sets simultaneously, but Weiss’ was unable to hold off his counterpart and Wagner secured the win, 5-3 at the time. Not to be outdone, despite his team falling in the overall game, Teynie continued to play strong and eventually outperformed his opponent, making the comeback in three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

