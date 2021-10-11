Northwest field hockey drops to the Wolverines in double overtime

Red Shirt junior Bente Baekers celebrates after scoring a goal on Iowa. Baekers led the team with 3 goals in Sunday’s win over Ball State.

When the extra time whistle sounded, Northwestern junior defender Kayla Blas . called out said it was a rematch moment, after losing to Penn State in double overtime five days earlier.

But when Michigan sophomore midfielder Anouk Veen’s corner shot hit the back post, the game ended immediately, handing the Wildcats another nail-biting overtime loss.

(Michigan) was able to handle their counterattack extremely well, Blas said.

NU (10-4, 1-3 Big Ten) dropped another conference battle to No. 2 Michigan (11-0, 3-0) at Ann Arbor. The Cats faced a huge challenge, taking on the undefeated Wolverines, a squad known for their offensive attacks. Despite dropping the match-up, NU held out against the 2020 Big Ten Champions, keeping Michigan scoreless after the first quarter to overtime.

Blas attributed their defensive success to effective communication and praised the cats’ smooth transition within the circle to handle Wolverines’ corner attack. She felt that the intensity of the NU throughout the game was their secret weapon as it challenged Michigan to turn the ball around.

We were just able to be diligent about who marked who and our pressure was on, Blas said. Everyone had so much energy, so much need, that made everyone on the field crave it even more, which has really helped us.

Coach Tracey Fuchs said she was proud of her team for staying in the game even though it wasn’t the result the group wanted. The Cats struggled with their corner violation, which she said left too many open shots on the field. NOW defeated the Wolverines 18-11, often tripping over Michigan’s goal, missing shots by close margins and making corner errors, costing group possession.

But the Cats came back on Sunday with a dominant 6-1 win over Ball State (4-8, 2-1 MAC) to get the squad back on track.

After Wolverine’s loss, Fuchs said the mentality for Sunday’s game was to play hard and have fun. She said there weren’t many differences in NU’s performance between the two opponents, adding that the Cats handled themselves well against a spirited Cardinal unit.

NU’s attack could be seen throughout the matchup, scoring in the first three quarters and scoring a maximum of 16 corners. Red shirt junior Bente Baekers led the group with three goals, with which she has now scored ten.

In addition to Baekers, sophomore midfielders Maddie Zimmer and Lauren Wadas each scored a goal, while senior defender Shannon Daley earned the Cats another point before the end of regulation.

We have a lot of offensive power just looking at our score, Fuchs said. If you take out one player, two or three others will score.

As NOW travels back to Lakeside Field, Fuchs said the team will have to shift gears to prepare for a consistent Ohio State team. She said the Buckeyes will be effective within the circle, so playing fast will be the key to keeping their scoring chances to a minimum.

Blas agreed, stressing the importance of tackling the ball in transitions and maintaining possession. She was optimistic about her return home for a conference game, explaining the Cats mentality to have fun on the field while sending a statement to other teams in the Big Ten.

With competitive matchups for NOW including Michigan State and Iowa, Blas said they will focus on winning and said she remains confident the Cats are up to the task.

Were excited to go back home and play, Blas said. We want to make a statement in the Big Ten that were here and we want it just as much as any other team, if not more.

