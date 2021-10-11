Sports
Northwest field hockey drops to the Wolverines in double overtime
October 10, 2021
When the extra time whistle sounded, Northwestern junior defender Kayla Blas . called out said it was a rematch moment, after losing to Penn State in double overtime five days earlier.
But when Michigan sophomore midfielder Anouk Veen’s corner shot hit the back post, the game ended immediately, handing the Wildcats another nail-biting overtime loss.
(Michigan) was able to handle their counterattack extremely well, Blas said.
NU (10-4, 1-3 Big Ten) dropped another conference battle to No. 2 Michigan (11-0, 3-0) at Ann Arbor. The Cats faced a huge challenge, taking on the undefeated Wolverines, a squad known for their offensive attacks. Despite dropping the match-up, NU held out against the 2020 Big Ten Champions, keeping Michigan scoreless after the first quarter to overtime.
Blas attributed their defensive success to effective communication and praised the cats’ smooth transition within the circle to handle Wolverines’ corner attack. She felt that the intensity of the NU throughout the game was their secret weapon as it challenged Michigan to turn the ball around.
We were just able to be diligent about who marked who and our pressure was on, Blas said. Everyone had so much energy, so much need, that made everyone on the field crave it even more, which has really helped us.
Coach Tracey Fuchs said she was proud of her team for staying in the game even though it wasn’t the result the group wanted. The Cats struggled with their corner violation, which she said left too many open shots on the field. NOW defeated the Wolverines 18-11, often tripping over Michigan’s goal, missing shots by close margins and making corner errors, costing group possession.
But the Cats came back on Sunday with a dominant 6-1 win over Ball State (4-8, 2-1 MAC) to get the squad back on track.
After Wolverine’s loss, Fuchs said the mentality for Sunday’s game was to play hard and have fun. She said there weren’t many differences in NU’s performance between the two opponents, adding that the Cats handled themselves well against a spirited Cardinal unit.
NU’s attack could be seen throughout the matchup, scoring in the first three quarters and scoring a maximum of 16 corners. Red shirt junior Bente Baekers led the group with three goals, with which she has now scored ten.
In addition to Baekers, sophomore midfielders Maddie Zimmer and Lauren Wadas each scored a goal, while senior defender Shannon Daley earned the Cats another point before the end of regulation.
We have a lot of offensive power just looking at our score, Fuchs said. If you take out one player, two or three others will score.
As NOW travels back to Lakeside Field, Fuchs said the team will have to shift gears to prepare for a consistent Ohio State team. She said the Buckeyes will be effective within the circle, so playing fast will be the key to keeping their scoring chances to a minimum.
Blas agreed, stressing the importance of tackling the ball in transitions and maintaining possession. She was optimistic about her return home for a conference game, explaining the Cats mentality to have fun on the field while sending a statement to other teams in the Big Ten.
With competitive matchups for NOW including Michigan State and Iowa, Blas said they will focus on winning and said she remains confident the Cats are up to the task.
Were excited to go back home and play, Blas said. We want to make a statement in the Big Ten that were here and we want it just as much as any other team, if not more.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @sswann301
Related stories:
Field Hockey: Northwestern Closes Road Series Competitive Split, Upsetting No. 7 Maryland
Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern lost 2-1 to No. 5 Rutgers, ending five-game winning streak
Fall Sports Roundup: Field hockey remains dominant, while women’s football falls short
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2021/10/10/sports/field-hockey-northwestern-dominates-ball-state-but-surrenders-double-overtime-loss-to-no-2-michigan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]