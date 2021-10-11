NBBF elections on October 30 in Benin | The Guardian Nigeria News





Glover leads electoral committee Finally, the crisis-ridden Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has set October 30 as the date for its elective congress in the ancient city of Benin, Edo state. NBBF Caretaker Committee chairman Musa Kida announced the date and location of the elective convention over the weekend following a tense extraordinary convention at Hotel de Bentley, Abuja. More than 250 security personnel attended the convention to ensure the safety of delegates at the event. The officers included men from the Nigerian Army, the Ministry of State Security, Mobile and Regular Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps and some other security agencies, who were not immediately identified. The Congress of the Nigeria Basketball Federation approved elections for the federation’s executive committee on Saturday, October 30. At the Extraordinary Congress held in Abuja on Saturday, October 9, the Congress endorsed Benin as the host city and also approved the proposed Election Committee to be chaired by Dr. Lanre Glover. Glover will be replaced by Alhaji Mohammed Sani Fema, with Dr. Femi Olugbile, Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi, as members, while Emmanuel Okibe will act as secretary of the committee, Kida said in a media interview shortly after the extraordinary congress. However, Kida was delighted that stakeholders from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and basketball presidents and secretaries attended the extraordinary convention. He stated that Congress approved the appointment of Ms. Ize Matebese, as chair of the 2021 NBBF Election Commission, with General David Lubo (rtd.) as member and Emmanuel Zira as secretary. According to Kida, all stakeholders at the Congress were requested to submit comments to supplement or amend the statutes for consideration under Article 38 of the Constitution approved by the NBBF. This was unanimously agreed as part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process, which has been described as an ongoing exercise enshrined in the constitution, he said. Present at the Congress was Sports Minister Chief Sunday Dare who was represented by Permanent Secretary Ismaila Abubakar. The president-elect of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Ishaku Tikon, was seen physically, but he was representing the president of the Nigerian Olympic Committee, Habu Gumel. dr. Simon Ebhojiaye, Acting Director Federation Elite Athletes Department, FEAD was also on site along with Professor Florence Adeyanju, Caretaker Committee Member, NBBF.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guardian.ng/sport/nbbf-elections-to-hold-in-benin-october-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos