Hat-trick by Tori Powell not enough at Wake Forest





WINSTON-SALEM, NC Despite a rally behind Tori Powell’s Sunday night’s first career hat-trick, the No. 17 Virginia Tech women’s soccer team finished one goal shy of taking the result in Wake Forest as the Hokies played to the 4-3 defeat at Spry Stadium. Despite a rally behindSunday night’s first career hat-trick, the No. 17 Virginia Tech women’s soccer team finished one goal shy of taking the result in Wake Forest as the Hokies played to the 4-3 defeat at Spry Stadium. Powell found the net in the 22nd, 46th and 61st minutes to help Virginia Tech (8-4-2, 2-2-2 ACC) fight back from a whopping two-goal deficit against the Demon Deacons. The engineering sophomore registered the program’s 13th all-time hat-trick (second of the 2021 campaign) as he left the game with seven season goals. Wake Forest (12-2-0, 4-2-0 ACC) struck first less than three minutes into the game as Shayla Smart outpaced the Hokies’ backline to finish off the Deacs counterattack . Ten minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead to 2-0 as Lauren Gogal’s Hulda Arnarsdottir’s trip opened the door for Sofia Rossi to convert the first of her two penalty goals of the evening. Emma Pelkowski provided the assist on Powell’s first goal of the game that brought Tech within one of Wake Forest for the half hour. The starting midfielder sent a left-to-right cross that hit Powell’s left shoe before her one-off volley through the right post from 10 yards away. With all signs pointing to a 2-1 deficit line before halftime, Emma Steigerwald was called up for a penalty against Jenna Menta with four seconds left at halftime, allowing Rossi to extend the Deacs’ lead to 3-1 from the penalty spot. However, Tech answered 18 seconds into the second half as Powell capped off the Hokies’ opener with her running finish on Pelkowski’s left-to-right cross, as set up beforehand by Nicole Kozlova . On the hunt for the equalizer Emily Gray gave the assist on the play that resulted in Powell’s hat-trick. The Tech senior introduced a dangerous ball into the six-yard box, where Powell made the match-binding touch on the goal line to make it 3-3. Moments after the game was put together, Virginia Tech conceded the ultimate match-winning goal to Smart in the 64th minute. After Menta made a cross to the right, Smart slid past Steigerwald to release her 12-yard attempt through the right post. The Hokies defeated the Deacs, 18-13 overall (8-7 on target). NEXT ONE Virginia Tech returns to Thompson Field on Friday, October 15, when the Hokies will host the No. 1 Florida State at 5:00 PM.

