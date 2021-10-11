IPL 2021: Cricket fraternity praises MS Dhoni for his cameo against Delhi Capitals | Cricket News







CSK defeated

In the last two overs, CSK needed 24 runs, but Avesh Khan sent off set batsman DUBAI: Cricket brotherhood was impressed by MS Dhonic after the Chennai Super Kings CSK ) captain helped his side to the Indian Premier League IPL ) 2021 Final here at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.CSK defeated Capitals Of Delhi by four wickets in Qualifier 1 as Dhoni returned to form with a much-needed 18 from six balls.In the last two overs, CSK needed 24 runs, but Avesh Khan sent off set batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball. Dhoni hit a six and the game came down to 12 needed from the last six balls. In the final over, Tom Curran removed Moeen Ali but Dhoni kept his nerves in check and crushed three fours to secure the CSK’s spot in the top clash for the ninth time.

After CSK’s win, former Indian men’s cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter: “Om Finishaya Namaha! Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important temperament is. Great win for @ChennaiIPL and what a battle for to reach the final after last season’s show.” Om Finishaya Namaha !Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important tem https://t.co/koywSfukF8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1633888175000 Former Indian bowler RP Singh tweeted: “I think @msdhoni ne bhi yeh tweet pad liya [also read this tweet] #CSKvsDC.” Singh referred to an earlier tweet he made about Robin Uthappa, which said: “Gold is always in high demand in Chennai. In the @ChennaiIPL philosophy, old is always gold! Well done @robbieuthappa.” I think @msdhoni ne bhi yeh tweet pad liya #CSKvsDC https://t.co/v9DnxTP1QB — RP Singh (@rpsingh) 1633887979000 Even Punjab King’s co-owner Preity Zinta praised Dhoni for leading from the front. “Wow, what a match. My heart goes out to the young #DC team. Good luck guys and all the best for the next match. Tonight belonged to #CSK. #Dhoni the finisher who led from the front and inspired his players to their best & keep a cool head at all times #DCvsCSK @IPL #Finisher,” she wrote in her tweet. Wow what a match. My heart goes out to the young #DC team. Good luck guys and all the best for the next match. Tonight https://t.co/a5kEMf5A8H — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) 1633889057000 Former South African and CSK cricketer, Albie Morkel tweeted: “Dhoni Dhoni Dhoni…. @ChennaiIPL.” Dhoni Dhoni Dhoni. @ChennaiIPL — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) 1633888031000 “Nothing is bigger than ‘self belief’. The man is once again reminding everyone who the best finisher is and why! #CSKvsDC #Qualifier1 #IPL2O21 #MSDhoni,” tweeted former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha. Nothing is greater than Self-confidence. The man is once again reminding everyone who is the best finisher and why! https://t.co/sozNJHa6pa — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) 1633888413000 Previously, Prithvi Shaw’s classy fifty and skipper Rishabh Pant helped Delhi Capitals after 172/5 against CSK at the end of the half century.

Delhi Capitals was 80/4 in the 11th before Pant and Shimron Hetmyer stitched an 83-run tie for the fifth wicket to breathe new life into the innings. In the last three overs, Delhi Capitals scored 31 points to exceed 170 points.

