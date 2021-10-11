Students have more sports time thanks to the ‘double discount’ scheme





While many Chinese enjoyed the week-long national holiday for family reunions or tourist trips, Liu Hua, a high school gym teacher who was in Zhaotong City, southwestern China’s Yunnan province, was organizing an indoor soccer competition. for his students. “We are motivated to spend more time on sports training and extracurricular activities with students, as the Chinese government attaches more importance to physical education,” said Liu. Earlier this year, China’s Ministry of Education issued a series of “double reduction” policies to ease the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring for students. “Since students are not forced to study school subjects all day, they have more free time for hobbies and other quality education,” says Liu. Many students are happy with the change. “I used to take English courses on weekends, but now I have more time to relax and participate in sports activities,” says 12-year-old Liang Song, who started playing table tennis every weekend at Wuhan Fitness Center since the summer. According to Li Hao, head of the table tennis venue, the number of students who signed up for sports training is up about 25 percent from the same period last semester. The government’s shift to prioritize physical strength and ability has also created tremendous development opportunities for the sports training industry. According to a report by state broadcaster CCTV, more than 33,000 companies related to sports and arts education have been established across the country since the implementation of the “double reduction” policy, growing 99 percent annually. Meanwhile, the gym teachers will face challenges while they will get more support in the learning process. “As the focus shifts to physical health and school sports, PE teachers are getting more recognition from both students and parents,” said Liu Wenjie, a soccer coach and PE teacher at Liaohe Youtian Xingfu Primary School in Panjin City, China’s northeastern Liaoning province. . “But we now feel more responsibilities, so it is necessary for us to continue to learn and improve professional knowledge and skills in sports,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shine.cn/news/nation/2110116210/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos