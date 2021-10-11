Las Vegas Raiders players respond to Jon Gruden’s 2011 emails as coach apologizes again

LAS VEGAS — Raiders players on Sunday offered defense, indifference and no comment when it came to coach Jon Gruden and his 10-year-old inflammatory emails that came to light over the weekend. And Gruden again apologized for his language, including a racist remark, in the letters.

Gruden and his players spoke after the Raiders lost 20-9 to the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas’ second consecutive loss after opening 3-0.

“I’ve been around this guy for three years now; I’ve never had a certain feeling for him,” said Raiders driving Josh Jacobs back about Gruden, who drafted him from Alabama in the first round in 2019.

“He never rubbed me a certain way, that kind of way. I mean, whatever he said, he also said at the end of the day. But I mean, I definitely trust him. I mean, it was 10 years ago. People grow.”

Gruden addressed the players in a meeting on Friday morning, informing them that an article would appear in The Wall Street Journal reporting that when he worked for ESPN as a chief analyst on Monday Night Football, he was the then chairman of Washington Football. Team, Bruce, had sent an email. Allen and said NFL Players Association president DeMaurice Smith, who is black, had “lips the size of Michelin tires” in 2011. Gruden also made a vulgar comment about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gruden later told ESPN that he used the term “rubber lips” to describe someone he saw as lying and that he was frustrated by the lockout at the time and the failed negotiations between Smith and Goodell.



Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman, who joined the Raiders in a transaction with the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 1, said on Sunday: “I let it go as soon as we walked out of the conference room. I wasn’t focused on that. Still not focused. So, I “I don’t know what he said. I honestly don’t care. I don’t know how many years ago it was, but my main focus this week was on the bears, not what he was going on.”

Asked specifically about how black players on the team felt, Yannick Ngakoue, who signed with the Raiders as a free agent this spring, replied, “No comment on that.”

Gruden, meanwhile, said he had not contacted the NFL about the emails.

“All I can say is that I’m not a racist,” Gruden said. “I can’t tell you how sick I am. Again my apologies to De Smith. But I feel good about who I am, what I’ve done all my life. And I apologize for the insensitive comments I had. I didn’t have any racist intent with those comments. … I’m not like that at all. But my apologies.”

When asked if he expected to hear from the competition, Gruden said he would wait and see what happened in the coming days.

“I don’t remember much of the things that happened 10 or 12 years ago, but I’m here to apologize to everyone,” Gruden said. “I don’t have an ounce of racism in me. I’m a man who takes pride in leading people together. And I will continue to do so for the rest of my life. And again, my apologies to De Smith and everyone I’ve offended. “

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr said the team gathered around Gruden after Friday’s meeting.

“We as a team are like, ‘Yeah, coach, it was 10 years ago. We love you, man. We’re behind you,'” Carr said. “We’re just trying to be there to support Coach. I know it’s a tough time for him. … He said to us, ‘Men, learn from my mistake.’ When we left that meeting, we didn’t take it the way it came out.”

However, Carr acknowledged that he could see how the emails would offend and the “pain” the words caused.

“I love everyone,” Carr said. “I don’t have a racist bone in my body. And I don’t believe Coach has either. I really don’t.”

Jacobs was asked if this situation could lead to Gruden losing the locker room.

“I don’t think so,” Jacobs said. “All guys, we were all talking about how we felt and how” [Gruden] treats the players. He is a players coach. So everyone was like… just overanalyzing. I don’t think it affects it because our guys, we’re being led by each other.

“The coaches, yes, they mention the plays and everything, but in the end we get mixed up. So I don’t think it affected the guys too much.”