We should have DRS in every series: Jhulan Goswami | Cricket News





KOLKATA: Back in town after the ODIs and pink-ball test in Australia, Jhulan Goswami, an Indian women’s cricket team, is looking forward to a break with her family in Chakdah before getting back to work.

Here she talks about the tour Down Under…

How was the tour Down Under?

Playing in Australia is always a challenge. They are one of the best teams in the world of cricket. This tour was all about mental toughness and I was prepared for the challenge. With 3 wickets in the one-off Test and 4 in 3 ODIs, I’m glad I did my part.

Do you regret not defending 13 runs in the last over of the second ODI?

We could have won the series. It was a day-night game and there was a huge amount of dew on the field. I couldn’t hold the ball. During the drinks break, the dew was not cleared from the field, which made it even worse. My front foot slipped during the delivery step. But we came back well and chased 265 in the third game to win it. It was a kind of redemption.

The no-ball in the last over was controversial…

Calling a no-ball for a full toss is at the discretion of the umpire. The referee’s decision is final. I can’t be a judge on refereeing standards. But we should have DRS in every series.

Tell us about the Pink-ball experience…

The shine over the pink ball makes it swing more, especially in the twilight zone. It was a great experience. The race was exciting and we could have gotten a result if the rain hadn’t ruined two sessions.

Do you think the women’s test should be a five-day affair?

Five day test will be good. But that depends on how ICC wants to promote women’s cricket. If India wants to play Tests regularly, the BCCI will have to produce a multi-day format for us.

What is your best test memory?

The 2006 series, where we beat England in their own backyard. I had 10 wickets in the bag and was named Player of the Series. Also the 2014 series against England which we won again. The Pink-ball test would make the list because this was a great game.

A pacesetter with whom you would have liked to share the new ball?

I would have loved to bowl with Cathryn Fitzpatrick in at least one match. She was one of my favorites. Under the current lot, it would be Katherine Brunt.

Kirsten Beams suggested naming the Australia-India series after you and Fitzpatrick…

(laughs) Is that so? It’s nice of her, but I have nothing to say about it.

Tell us about the World Cup preparation next year.

I will have to keep working on my fitness and watch out for injuries. There is a lot of pain after this tour. I will have to recover soon. At the moment I am concentrating on leading Bengals in domestic competitions.

