ACC Power Rankings Week 7





While some of the big names in the ACC were bye bye, others hugely stepped up. Week 6 Power Rankings HERE. Let’s ball. 14. Duke Duke lost to Georgia Tech this week and that loss could look worse as the season goes on. 13. Syracuse So Dino’s team is doing have a pulse. Orange took Wake to OT this week, which is easily the best game they’ve played all season. 12. Miami Miami is saying goodbye this week, and that’s the only reason they’re spared. The Canes only have wins over Central Connecticut and App State. UNC is a must-win in week 7. 11. Georgia Tech Another week where we are left confused about Georgia Tech. A good win over Duke is nothing to brag about, and a win over UNC a few weeks ago now carries a lot less weight. 10. North Carolina A team led by Sam Howell, who was considered a darkhorse Heisman contender going into the season, Mack Brown, and outstanding staff, just got treated by an FSU team that stared 0-5 in the pussy last weekend. I can’t imagine being a UNC fan now. 9. Florida State Two wins in a row? Damn it, FSU. Perhaps a solid second half against Louisville was the turning point of the season for the Noles, who now boast two conference wins, including their last win over North Carolina. Getting QB Jordan Travis back definitely helped against the Heels. 8. Pitt A farewell week for Pitt spares the Panthers, but a meeting with Virginia Tech will tell us a lot about this squad. 7. Louisville This is just a maddening team. Louisville football should be one of the top three teams in the Atlantic, but inconsistency and complacency cost the Cardinals dearly in conference play. It’s going to be a long farewell week for Scott Satterfield and his company. 6. Boston College BC nearly took out Clemson last week but is slipping a bit after a week where similar squads played decently. 5. Virginia It’s time to start talking more about Brennan Armstrong and the Cavs. While the UVA defense keeps most opponents in the game, this is the best pass attack in the conference. 4. Clemson Why is everyone on bye? We try to make a weekly power ranking here. 3. Wake up forest The Clawfense marches on unscathed, but there were some tense moments in a far too close game against Syracuse this week. 2. Virginia Tech Tech definitely looked good against a solid Notre Dame squad on Saturday and just fell short. Still they go up one spot because I just think a small loss against Notre Dame is better than an ugly win at Syracuse. The Hokies open +4 at home against Pitt. What does Vegas know that we don’t? 1. NC Status The Wolfpack rested this week. There are probably 5-6 teams that have a legitimate case for the No. 1 spot, but none of them are as impressive as Clemson’s win. Yes, still. Next: Why Louisville Football Coaches Have To Give In To Obvious Problems With Play?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stateoflouisville.com/college-football-acc-power-rankings-week-7/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos