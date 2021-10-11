Capital City receives Ladue in girls tennis quarterfinal





Little did Capital City girls tennis coach Bob Roling know that his Lady Cavaliers had made history last Wednesday night. With Capital City’s 5-3 double win against the Jefferson City Jays in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament, the Lady Cavaliers won the first district title in school history in any sport. Roling had to learn from Jefferson City School District athletic director, Ehren Earleywine, what his girls had accomplished. “The significance of that, if you put it in a historical perspective, made sense,” Roling said. “Just the thought that we had won the district title in itself was extremely meaningful to all of us. With the district win, Capital City will face Ladue in the Class 2 Quarterfinals at Capital City High School today at 4:30 PM. A win would also secure Capital City its first state trophy in any sport. To advance through districts, second-seeded Lady Cavaliers had to win three doubles in as many days. They won 5-0 against seventh-seeded Fort Zumwalt West on Monday, defeated third-seeded Fort Zumwalt South 5-3 in the semifinals and then defeated first-seeded Jefferson City. “We knew it was going to be very tight all the way through,” said Roling. “Each of the four teams that we thought had a chance of winning that.” Capital City went 0-3 in doubles to start the season at Rock Bridge’s Great 8 Classic. The Lady Cavaliers went on to win 15 of their next 17 duals, losing to only Rock Bridge and Jefferson City in that period. The loss to the Lady Jays is the Lady Cavaliers’ only loss to a Class 2 opponent this season, but they were able to avenge that loss in the District Doubles Championship. “It was the one time we didn’t really stand up and lose,” Roling said of the Sept. 1 6-3 double loss to Jefferson City. Roling also credited the Lady Cavaliers’ doubles during districts. Capital City won all three doubles matches in the three district matches, giving the Lady Cavaliers a 3-0 lead en route to singles and only needing to win two of the six matches to take the double win. “It was what we did in doubles, in terms of tactics, to play the game aggressively,” Roling said. “Being aggressive is important. They always say a double is won at the net, and you have to be there and handle that pressure. We did that.” The Lady Cavaliers already have a singles state qualifier in Sarah Wilde, who will play in Springfield in the Class 2 state tournament later this week. But number 1 singles counts the same as number 6 in the team setting. Carly Carron, who plays number 5 singles for the Lady Cavaliers, won both games against Fort Zumwalt South and Jefferson City. She gathered to win the second set and then won the match tiebreak to take the double win against Fort Zumwalt South. “Everyone carries the same weight,” Roling said. Capital City’s quarterfinal opponent Ladue (11-4) defeated Villa Duchesne 5-1 last Wednesday to win the District 2 Championship. Ladue’s Megan Ouyang and Saba Fajors will also join Wilde in the Class 2 state singles tournament. Ladue and Capital City have only one common opponent this season: Rock Bridge. Capital City lost 9-0 to the Bruins on September 14 and Ladue lost 7-2 on September 17. “We know we’re an underdog going into this game,” Roling said. “However, I feel like it’s a bit like our neighborhood, that it’s possible and achievable.”

