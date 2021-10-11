Hockey falls 6-0 to number 18 Princeton

With the loss to the Tigers, the Big Green are now 0-3 in Ivy League play.

by Stephanie Sowa and Caroline York





Dartmouth didnt find the back of the net during Saturdays 6-0 loss to No. 18 Princeton University.

The Big Green hockey team struggled offensively at home on Saturday in their 6-0 loss to number 18 Princeton University. With the loss, the Big Green are now 4-7 in the season and winless through three conference games.

Princeton’s offense was strong from the start, with the Tigers putting pressure on the Big Green defense and leaving Dartmouth with few offensive opportunities. Princeton took advantage of several penalty attempts, three of the Tigers’ six goals came from penalties.

Defender Sara Faulkson 22 said Dartmouth came into the game knowing it would be an uphill task to upset the Tigers.

Princeton has traditionally been an extremely capable team, so we knew it was going to be a battle, Faulkson said.

Midfielder Bronwyn Bird 24 said the final score didn’t tell the whole story of how the Big Green played.

Our defense was very strong and I think it’s good to take this game, look at the score and know that we’ve played our hearts out,” Bird said. We played with more heart than last week when we played at [Brown University].

Bird led the Big Green with two shots. Striker Holly Cromwell 23 added a shot at goal and goalkeeper Goalkeeper Hatley Post 23 helped Dartmouth with five saves, all within the fourth quarter.

Despite the struggles of the Big Greens, 23 midfielder Meg Barnes said the team stayed put together and supported each other.

I’d rather lose 20-0 and be part of a team that supports each other in these kinds of fights rather than having a team that wins but still doesn’t support and defend each other, Barnes said.

Two seasons ago, the Big Green didn’t win a conference game and went 4-13 overall. After last season’s cancellation, the team was eager to get back on the field and improve.

A year away from hockey showed me how much I love the sport and what a big part of my Dartmouth experience it was, said goalkeeper Isabella Santucci, 22. When I started this season, I knew it was a gift as it was last years was taken from us, and I’m just more grateful every day, especially since it’s my senior year.

The Big Green started the season strong with a narrow 2-1 road win against the University of California at Davis. The Big Green then dropped their next two games on the road at University of California at Berkeley and Stanford University. Santucci said the road trip early in the season was really great and credited the travel experience to the new coaching staff of the hockey teams.

It created a lot of team bonding, and it was great to play against teams on the west coast because we don’t get a lot of attention because they are so far away, said Santucci.

After returning from California, Dartmouth won three of their four games at home. The Big Green has not found the victory column since, with losses to Northeastern University and conference opponents Cornell University, Brown University and Princeton.

Despite dropping the first three conference games, Santucci believes the team can best compete with the Ivy Leagues.

As a senior, I want to get some Ivy wins on the board, Santucci said. With our dedication and our mentality, that it is completely within our reach.

Faulkson said the Big Green has improved as a team in recent weeks.

If you were in our team circle, it would be nothing but pride and positive things that came from our achievements because we trusted each other in [Saturdays] game in ways that we’ve tried to do and worked on since our previous games, Faulkson said.

This Saturday, Dartmouth travels to play against No. 13 Harvard University. In 2019, Harvard defeated the Big Green and Dartmouth will try to take its first conference win since 2018 and upset the highest-ranked team in the Ivy League.