



Suffering from one addiction is terrible, but carrying a second, and yet even a third, is a disaster from which few recover.

In an emotionally disruptive program broadcast tonight on BBC1, the former Arsenal and England player and Sky TV pundit, Paul Merson reveals the longest lasting of his three obsessions: gambling.

Merson, 53, has been a compulsive gambler for 36 years and wasted 10 million. During the UK’s first Covid-19 lockdown, he bet all his money on obsessive betting and lost. In Football, gambling and me,,De Merse interviews fellow footballers who suffered from the same uncontrollable impulses. Among them are former Northern Ireland international Keith Gillespie, the country’s fourth-highest player, who finished his career at Longford Town in the League of Ireland. Welsh international John Hartson is also contributing, as is Scott Davies, one-time team member of the Irish U21 U21 team. Sports gambling is worth 300 billion worldwide. Eight Premier League clubs wear shirt sponsorship, while 17 of the 20 have official betting partners. One club has its own next-generation backer by promoting a cryptocurrency trading platform. In the spring, a study calculated that 55,000 men and women in Ireland had a gambling disorder. The Irish are counted among the fourth largest gamblers in the EU, with losses of 1.36 billion or 300 for every adult. The numbers reflect a shift towards online gaming, from in-store betting and on track betting. It is expected that around 60% of all online bets will be placed via mobile within four years. President Michael D Higgins has led calls for greater regulation of online sports gambling, describing it as a scourge. Professor Crystal Fulton, whose research, Playing Social Roulette, grew out of University College Dublin, describes Ireland as the wild west in game regulation. Constant ads, free bets and smartphone apps have created a tsunami of enablers. There are no limits on gambling advertising around sporting events, although the GAA and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have both advocated pan-sport restrictions, while introducing their own independent ban on sponsorship. The GPA also lobbies for the exclusion of betting advertisements during Gaelic matches. Disgracefully, sweeping reforms have been gathering dust since 2013, but the law reform secretary James Browne hopes to publish a bill by the end of the year and appoint a new gambling regulator. A private member bill aimed at banning the use of credit cards online and in gambling stores first passed the Dil on Wednesday. In his book addicted, published ahead of his TV program, Merson talks about the madness of his choices: 12,000 on an unknown table tennis player, 10 grand on the Eurovision Song Contest, five grand on a Lithuanian U21 basketball game played on a mountainside with a balloon and from how gambling addiction should be redefined as a disease. Another disease in Ireland is alcohol abuse, and Corks’ high street is famously guarded by the statue of a fighter for temperance, Father Theobald Mathew, who evangelized for abstinence and converted hundreds of thousands to the cause. There must be a new crusade to tame gambling before technology pushes limitations out of reach and destroys more lives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/opinion/ourview/arid-40717611.html

