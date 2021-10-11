Foster urges clubs and players to capitalize on cricket’s development





HILBERT Foster, head of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), recently urged players in the Ancient County to take full advantage of the ongoing development drive. “Never in Guyana’s history has a cricket board worked so hard to make a positive difference as we have done at the Berbice Cricket Board over the past three years. My executives are fully committed to elevating our cricket even further and I would urge you to take care of any donation you receive from us, but most importantly, use it for its intended purpose.” Those were the words of Hilbert Foster as he and his executives handed over first aid kits and coaching manuals to cricket clubs with junior divisions and first division teams.

The meeting was held at Area H Ground and was attended by representatives from twenty of the twenty-four invited clubs. Foster noted that since his election in early 2018, clubs in the county have benefited from items valued at more than $15 million as the board is committed to helping all clubs fulfill their mandates and also giving all young people the same opportunities to play. fulfill their potential. Clubs with the junior division each received a first aid kit along with copies of the historic BCB coaching manual, while the remaining clubs playing in the first division took home a kit. Foster stated that the board was fully aware of the ongoing pandemic and had donated more than $500,000 worth of protective items, including face masks, face shields and hand sanitizers, to junior clubs earlier in the year. Donated to the BCB by businessman Ricky Deonarine of the popular 4 R Bearing Store in Duncan Street, Georgetown, the first aid kits are intended to help clubs provide on-site assistance to players. The coaching manuals would be given to individual players so they can work on their game in the safety of their homes and the BCB president warned club officials to ensure players are followed up. The BCB, he noted, is doing everything possible to help and now it is up to them to play their part if Kanhai and Butcher’s legacy is to be preserved. The BCB, he announced, would update the manual annually and clubs would receive regular copies. Foster noted that several promising players may have retired from the game in the past two years due to the pandemic, and urged the clubs to seek out new players and even encourage others to return as the future of Berbice cricket is exciting. Once permission has been granted for a restart of the Berbice cricket season, the board plans to host more than thirty tournaments in the junior, women’s, intermediate, second, internal zone and first divisions. Foster also discussed some upcoming activities of the proactive cricket board, including social skills seminars for junior players, cricket academies in four sub-associations, distribution of cricket equipment for junior players, production of a coaching manual, 2021 Christmas Charity Program and more educational grants to help players pursuing an educational career.

