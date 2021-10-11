Women’s tennis competes in the Army’s annual ITA Regionals, men play their rendition in Penn . next week

No Big Green women qualified for the Super Regional tournament, but the men have a chance to qualify when they play in their tournament next week.

by Sydney Wuu and Lanie Everett |





Alejandro Quiles 23 said the men’s team is looking for more cohesion ahead of their tournament next week. Source: Courtesy of Alejandro Quiles

Four players from the women’s varsity tennis team competed in the annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association Northeast Regional Championship tournament at Army West Point from October 1 to October 3. While the Big Green women did not qualify for Super Regionals, the men have a chance to do so when they play in their ITA Regional tournament at the University of Pennsylvania October 15-19.

According to women’s tennis head coach Bob Dallis, the three-day ITA Northeast Regional Championship tournament is a qualifier for the national tournament to be held in San Diego at the end of the fall. Dallis noted that the level of competition at the ITA Regionals was very high as the Regional Committee analyzes all entries and judges which players are worthy of entering. Four Dartmouth women Nicole Conard 22, Chloe Yoo 25, Chidimma Okpara 23 and Ashley Hess 23 were invited.

Conard and Yoo won their doubles on Day 1 of the tournament with a narrow 8-7(5) victory over Harvard University, while Hess and Okpara went down to Army in a thrilling 8-7(4) match. On day two of the tournament, the Big Green won all but one of the singles in the opening round, with Okpara, Hess and Yoo advancing to the Round of 32. From there, Okpara was the only member to advance, beating University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Renata Farima, 3-6, 6-3 (10-8). On day three, Okpara fell in the singles round of 16, while Conard and Yoo also dropped their round of 16 doubles, closing the game for the Big Green.

Individually, some of the women might say, I wish I had won this competition or felt like I could have done a little better, but from the standpoint of what was being worked on and where they wanted to get to, I thought she played really well and positioned herself to keep improving, said Dallis.

Dallis added that the tennis season can be split into two parts: more tournament-style play from September to early November and more traditional team-vs-team play from January to May.

Until early November, the goals are really to define who and what we are as a team, both what our teams’ strengths are, what we need to get better at, and then how much we want to push each other as a group to be better, Dallis said.

The women’s team heads to Brown University next Saturday, October 16 to play at the Brown Invitational, while the men’s team played at the University of Georgia Bulldog Invitational last weekend and heads to Penn next week for the ITA Northeast Regional Championship.

On their way to the regional league, men’s head coach Xander Centenari 13 underlined just how far the team has come since the preseason.

We have a young team that is willing to work and understand more and more and what it’s like to be part of a college tennis team, Centenari said. Our big focus has been on competition: to manage momentum, deal with setbacks and maximize every ball during practice.

Even the seniors of the men’s team have only had two full years of playing experience due to COVID-19. In the 2019-2020 season, however, the Big Green showed itself strongly at the tournament: Dartmouth’s Charlie Broom 20 won the men’s singles title at the ITA Northeast Regional Finals.

Centenari said there is a newfound energy that all the guys have taken on to maximize each day.

Hikaru Takeda 25 said he is looking forward to competing in next week’s tournament, noting that he can take on formidable opponent Columbia University.

Columbia has the strongest team in the Ivy League, so I don’t know if I’m really playing them, but I’m excited to get better, Takeda said.

Carlos Guerrero Alvarez 25 added that the season has been going well so far, although he thinks the level of tennis at the ITA tournament will be quite high as Columbia and Harvard will both attend.

The season was pretty good, Alvarez said. I thought I would do a little worse because the people here are very physical, but I think I adjusted to the level quite well and improved a lot this month, and that translated into my results. I’ve won really tough matches against really good people.

Accustomed to playing singles, Takeda and Alvarez are adapting to playing both singles and doubles as collegiate athletes for the Big Green.

I’m not really used to doubles, Takeda said. You have to hit volleys and I’m not really confident in volleys, but the preseason was a great way to practice.

Alejandro Quiles 23 said the team has tried to work together to form a more deliberate focus in preparation for regional competitions.

Our team is just trying to work on being more cohesive and supporting each other, he said.